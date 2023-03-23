KENNEWICK — Walla Walla High School's varsity girls golf team competed Wednesday, March 22, in the first of six Mid-Columbia Conference matches this season with the Blue Devils placing third out of nine teams.
The Blue Devils featured Emerson Schuke, Alison Scruggs, Reese Carlson and Jaiden Williams together taking 378 shots, only nine more than second-place Kamiakin while Southridge won with a 333.
Schulke led the way, finishing fifth out of 45 on the overall leaderboard and only 11 strokes behind the victorious Jillian Hui, of Southridge.
The Blue Devils are scheduled to next play Wednesday, March 29, back in Kennewick with Canyon Lakes Golf Course hosting the second MCC match.
"As a team, we shot 95 strokes higher on the same course last year, so it's a significant improvement that we're hoping will continue as the season moves forward," Blue Devils coach Bill Howard said. "We have most of our players back from last season."
The Blue Devils look to build off their strong play at Zintel Creek.
Schulke paced the Blue Devils, completing the first nine holes with only 40 strokes before finishing with 42.
Scruggs followed with a 44-48 that put her in the overall top 10, Carlson finished only five back and placed 14th, and Williams cut one stroke on the back nine to finish midway through the pack.
The Blue Devils also had Piper Kubrock placed 30th, only six shots back of Williams, as well as Sophie Bess tied for 33rd place with a 120.
"Schulke shot a career low," Howard said. "She beat her previous tournament best score by 12 shots on a course that is typically one of the tougher courses to score on.
"Emerson has only been playing competitive golf for about a year now, but she works hard on her game. She's a good athlete and loves the competition.
"We expect her to continue to improve this season as she gets more comfortable competing with the best players in the league."
