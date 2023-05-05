RICHLAND — Walla Walla High School's varsity girls golf team wound up placing six among nine squads Thursday, May 4, in the fifth of six Mid-Columbia Conference POD matches this season as the Blue Devils were in Richland playing Horn Rapid Golf Course.
The Blue Devils together turned in a 416, which was 12 ahead of seventh-place Hermiston as Southridge topped all teams with a 318.
Emerson Schulke led the Blue Devils with her 89, cutting seven strokes on the back-nine, and she finished one up on teammate Alison Scruggs while Piper Kubrock followed with a 111 that featured a five-stroke improvement after the front-ine, and Sophie Bess added her 126.
The Blue Devils are scheduled to next compete Monday, May 8, in Pasco for the final league match at Sun Willows Golf Course.
