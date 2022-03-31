KENNEWICK — Walla Walla High School's varsity girls golf team placed seventh of out seven teams in a Mid-Columbia Conference POD match Wednesday, March 30, but Blue Devils coach Bill Howard saw them also making several improvements at Canyon Lakes Golf Course.
Reese Carlson led the Blue Devils with a 41-over-par 113, placing 28th on the individual leaderboard, while teammate Emerson Schulke was one stroke back with Madalyne Wilson and Brynn Watilo each turning in a 115.
The Blue Devils also had Sophie Bess with a 133, and Piper Kubrock shot a 141.
Carlson, Schulke, Wilson and Bess all cut strokes on the back nine, and their team finished 16 back of sixth-place Hermiston.
"We're still a long way from where we want to be, but our team scores are dropping each match," Howard said.
The Blue Devils will next play Thursday, April 14, in Richland at Columbia Point.
"We now have a couple weeks to prepare for our next league match," Howard said. "Most of the girls on the team are new to golf so each week we have to work really helps."
