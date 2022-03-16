KENNEWICK — Walla Walla High School's varsity girls golfers together placed seventh out of seven teams Wednesday, March 16, in a Mid-Columbia Conference POD match at Zintel Creek Golf Course.
Madalyne Wilson led the Blue Devils with a 51-over par 107 while teammate Emerson Schulke shot a 117, Brynn Watilo had a 120, Reese Carlson 129, Natalie Martinez 154, Alexa Kemp 161.
"Senior Madalyne had a career best 107 on a course that is usually one of the tougher ones to score on," Blue Devils coach Bill Howard said. "Junior Emerson Schulke had her second solid round of the season. This is her first season of tournament golf, she has a lot of potential and is working hard on her game."
The Blue Devils are schedule to next play Monday, March 21, at Veterans Memorial in Walla Walla.
