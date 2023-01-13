PENDLETON — Miriam Hutchens scored a game-high 13 points to lead Walla Walla High School to a 43-26 victory over Pendleton in non-conference girls basketball action on Friday, Jan 13.
Wa-Hi improved to 6-5 with Friday's triumph, their second over the Bucks in as many seasons. The six wins are twice as many as the program achieved in the previous two seasons — when it won just three of 35 games.
Both teams labored in the opening quarter on Friday. The Blue Devils and Bucks made just four shots apiece and ended the period tied 8-8.
Hutchens scored four points in the second quarter, and both Madison Reibel and Lauryn Bergevin hit a 3-pointer apiece, as Wa-Hi went to halftime with a 21-18 edge.
The Blue Devils scored just seven points in the third quarter, but limited Pendleton to one, and led 28-19 after three.
Hutchens made five points in the final period, Jailyn Davenport added four, and Paige Harvey contributed a 3-point play as Wa-Hi pulled away for the double-digit conquest.
"(Friday) was a good win on the road," Blue Devil coach Tresa Reibel said. "We played well against some adversity. We got in some foul trouble early on which was tough, but our girls stepped up and played hard. I'm proud of my girls."
Wa-Hi resumes Mid-Columbia Conference play Tuesday when it hosts Richland.
