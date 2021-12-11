RICHLAND — Walla Walla High School's varsity girls basketball team suffered a pair of loss this weekend.
On Friday, Dec. 10, the Blue Devils opened Mid-Columbia Conference play with a 75-32 loss to Kamiakin in the Blue Devil gym.
Wa-Hi had two players in double figures. Cami Martin scored a team-high 14 points and Lauryn Bergevin added 11.
The Blue Devils hung with the visiting Braves in the opening quarter. They trailed 15-9 after eight minutes of play.
Kamiakin guard Nikole Thomas, who tallied a game-high 21 points, scored six in the first quarter.
Four Blue Devils registered a basket in period one. Talia Billingsley knocked down a 3-point attempt - one of four such makes for Wa-Hi in the game - while Emerson Schulke, Martin, and Bergevin picked up a bucket apiece.
Thomas had eight points including two treys and Maddy Rendall added a pair of triples during the second quarter when Kamiakin outscored the Blue Devils 21-5.
The Braves went into the halftime break with a 22-point margin, 36-14.
Wa-Hi got two 3's from Bergevin and a couple of deuces from Martin in a competitive third quarter.
But six different Braves scored at least two points in the period. That helped Kamiakin lengthen its lead to 28, 54-26, after three.
Rendall produced 10 of her 16 points in the fourth quarter. The Braves ended the evening with a 21-6 surge.
Martin scored all of Wa-Hi points in the last period on a couple of baskets and two free throws.
Mia Howard and Peyton Arland joined Thomas and Rendall in double figures with 10 points apiece for Kamiakin.
Saturday then saw the Blue Devils fight Richland tooth and nail here, and they were even with the Bombers at 13-13 after one quarter at Art Dawald Gym.
Wa-Hi limited reigning MCC Player of the Year Kylee Fox to just two first-half points.
The Blue Devils did not allow a 3-point field goal.
But Wa-Hi managed just 11 points in the middle two quarters and went on to lose to the Bombers, 46-30.
The loss dropped the winless Blue Devils to 0-2 in the conference and 0-5 overall.
Cami Martin and Lauryn Bergevin, the Blue Devils' top-two scorers, tallied five points apiece in the first quarter to help forge the early tie.
Richland benefited from Wa-Hi's first-half foul difficulty in the second quarter by hitting 8-of-13 free throws and took a 27-18 lead into halftime. The Blue Devils were whistled for 10 fouls in the first half.
Fox came alive in the third quarter with a field goal and four free throws. The Bombers extended their lead to a baker's dozen, 37-24, after three.
Four more points from Fox in the fourth quarter put the game out of reach by the final 16-point margin.
Bergevin was the lone Blue Devil in double figures with 11 points.
Wa-Hi hosts Southridge next Friday.
