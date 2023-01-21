Walla Walla High School's girls basketball team scored 51 first-half points on Friday, Jan. 20, and rolled to a 75-51 victory over Pasco in Mid-Columbia Conference action in the Wa-Hi gym.
The Blue Devils, who improved to 5-4 in league and 7-6 overall, were led by the 20 points and eight field goals of Madi Reibel. Lauryn Bergevin, who entered the contest with 598 career points, added 18 and Cami Martin scored 14.
Their efforts offset a 32-point performance by the Bulldogs' Mireyah Lopez. The Pasco guard scored 24 points in the first half.
Wa-Hi enjoyed a double-digit lead after one quarter despite Lopez's heroics. Reibel put up 12 points and Martin tallied eight as the Blue Devils punished the cylinder netting for 11 field goals and a 14-point cushion at the quarter buzzer, 26-12.
Bergevin and Carly Martin hoisted two 3-pointers apiece in the second quarter that lifted Wa-Hi to a 51-34 advantage at halftime.
Seven more points from Bergevin in the third quarter and improved defense resulted in an extension of the Blue Devil lead to 26, 65-39, after three.
Wa-Hi held Lopez scoreless in period three.
Reibel capped her evening with a pair of treys in the fourth quarter and the Blue Devils cruised to the 24-point triumph.
"Our girls shot exceptionally well," Wa-Hi coach Tresa Reibel said. "We had 52 points between Madison, Lauryn, and Cami. Miriam (Hutchens) and Jailyn (Davenport) were a big presence for us on the boards. The confidence is really starting to show."
