KENNEWICK — Walla Walla High School had nine players break into the scoring column during a 57-33 victory over Southridge in Mid-Columbia Conference girls basketball action on Friday, Jan. 6.
Madison Reibel led the balanced-scoring attack with 12 points. She scored 10 in the first half that helped the Blue Devils attain a 30-10 lead at intermission.
Lauryn Bergevin added 11 points to the Wa-Hi offense, seven of which came in the second half.
Four different Blue Devils assumed the role of quarterly pace setter in the game. Reibel scored six points in the first quarter, Cami Martin led the way in the second quarter with five points, Bridget Boyd came off the bench to tally a half-dozen in period three, and Jailyn Davenport had four in the final frame.
Wa-Hi was a model of consistency reflected by its 15-point performances in each of the first three quarters.
The Blue Devils limited the Suns to just 11 field goals in the contest including two from 3-point distance.
