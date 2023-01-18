Kylee Fox scored a game-high 21 points on Tuesday, Jan. 17, to lead Richland to a 58-44 victory over Walla Walla High School in Mid-Columbia Conference girls basketball action in the Wa-Hi gym.
The Bombers improved to 6-2 in league and 8-4 overall.
Tuesday's setback left the Blue Devils even in both league play and overall — 4-4 and 6-6, respectively.
Richland got nine points from Fox in the first quarter and opened up a 19-9 lead after eight minutes.
Wa-Hi rallied in the second quarter. Lauryn Bergevin drained two 3-point shots, Jailyn Davenport added two field goals, and Cami Martin sank two free throws to draw the Blue Devils within six, 27-21, at halftime.
Wa-Hi limited the Bombers to three field goals in period two.
Both teams had the offensive juices flowing in the third quarter, combining for 33 points. Bergevin scored five points, Miriam Hutchens netted two baskets, Madison Reibel and Martin had a trey apiece, and Davenport chipped in with a deuce to help the Blue Devils inch closer after three, 43-38.
But Fox led a 15-6, fourth-quarter surge with seven points that put the game out of reach.
Martin led Wa-Hi with 15 points and Bergevin ended up with 11.
Tuesday's triumph was the fourth straight for the Richland program over the Blue Devils.
Wa-Hi hosts Pasco on Friday.
