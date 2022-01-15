Walla Walla High School's varsity girls basketball team lost both its Mid-Columbia Conference matchups over the weekend, as the Blue Devils saw their record this season drop to 1-11 overall.
The Blue Devils are scheduled to next play the night of Tuesday, Jan. 18, when they host Pasco with the opening tip at 5:45 p.m.
On Friday, Jan. 14, in Hermiston, the Blue Devils hung with the host Bulldogs through the first quarter of their Mid-Columbia Conference game.
But Hermiston came out with guns ablazin' in the second quarter, outscored the Blue Devils 23-4, and rolled to a 70-30 triumph.
Cami Martin — coming off a career-high 23 point-effort against Pendleton on Tuesday — did her part to keep Wa-Hi close in the first quarter. She scored six points and the Blue Devils went to the second quarter down just three, 14-11.
Adrianna Coleman and Morgan Brown scored six points apiece in the second quarter. That helped the Bulldogs build a 37-15 lead by halftime.
Wa-Hi produced just one field goal and two free throws in period two.
Post Bailey Young banked in eight of her 16 low-block points in the third quarter as the hosts raised their margin to 30, 54-24.
Six different Bulldogs scored in a fourth quarter in which the home team outpointed the Blue Devils 16-6.
Alexis Ackerman and Brown joined Young in double figures with 11 and 10 points, respectively, for Hermiston.
Martin, the Blue Devils' leading scorer on the season, paced Wa-Hi with 13 points.
Back at it Saturday afternoon in Walla Walla, the Blue Devils built a 32-23 halftime lead during its Mid-Columbia Conference game with Hanford in the Wa-Hi gym.
Cami Martin tallied a two-point field goal at the outset of the third quarter that swelled Wa-Hi's lead to 11, 34-23.
But the visiting Falcons scored 21 of the quarter's last 23 points and went on to post a 61-50 victory.
The disappointing setback kept Wa-Hi winless in league play and dropped the Blue Devils to 1-10 overall.
Lauryn Bergevin scored five points in the first quarter, Martin added four, and Carly Martin drilled a 3 as Wa-Hi edged its way to a 14-10 lead after one.
The Blue Devils were more productive in the second quarter. Bergevin scored seven points, Talia Billingsley buried two treys, and Martin chipped in with five and Wa-Hi went to halftime with a nine-point lead.
Guard Illiana Moran led the Falcons' third quarter charge with 10 points and Kendall Meyer followed with eight.
The Blue Devils were unable to rally in the fourth quarter despite eight points from Cami Martin.
Hanford forward Ashley Parker scored 10 points in the final period that helped the Falcons extend their lead to the final 11-point spread.
Moran and Martin tied for game-high scoring honors with 19 points.
