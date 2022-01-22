KENNEWICK — Walla Walla High School's varsity girls basketball team lost both its Mid-Columbia Conference matchup over the weekend, and the Blue Devils has their overall record this season drop to 1-13 as their remained winless in the league.
The Blue Devils are scheduled to next play the night of Tuesday, Jan. 25, at home in Walla Walla, where they will host Richland High with opening tip at 5:45 p.m.
On Friday, Jan. 21, in Richland at Hanford High School, the Blue Devils had to play without starters Carly Martin (illness) and Cami Martin (injury) as they suffered a 63-23 setback in Mid-Columbia Conference action.
The loss was the Blue Devils' second to the Falcons in less than a week. Wa-Hi squandered an 11-point, third-quarter lead during a 61-50 loss to Hanford on Jan. 15 in the Blue Devil gym.
Four Falcons reached the double-figure mark on Friday. Ashley Parker scored 14 points, Iliana Moran added 12, her younger sister, Linnea, was close behind with 11, and Kelly Woodward pitched in with 10 points for Hanford, which showed no signs of a letdown after stunning league foe and perrenial powerhouse Chiawana on Tuesday night, 79-74.
One Blue Devil scratched the periphery of double figures. Lauryn Bergevin led Wa-Hi with nine points.
Linnea Moran did most of her damage in the first quarter. She scored nine points as Hanford established early command of the game and led 20-5 after one.
Woodward enjoyed a solid performance in the second quarter. She scored eight points including two buckets from 3-point territory.
Reserve Payton Schmidt drained an 18-foot jumper as time expired and the home went to intermission with a 34-11 lead.
Parker — who scored 14 points in the first meeting between the two teams — did a bulk of the Falcons' second-half scoring on Friday. Parker produced seven points in the third quarter and a handful more in the fourth as Hanford rolled to the 40-point conquest.
Adisyn Andrews followed Bergevin on the Blue Devil side of the scoring ledger with six points on two treys.
Back at Saturday in Kennewick at Kamiakin High School, the Blue Devils could not keep pace with the host Braves and dropped a 65-29 decision.
Wa-Hi's Lauryn Bergevin scored seven points in the first quarter as the visitors did their best to stay close to the heavily-favored Braves.
Kamiakin was up after one period 20-12.
The Blue Devils scored just six points in the middle two frames and the Braves took full advantage.
Kamiakin led 34-16 at halftime and 54-18 after three quarters.
The teams scored 11 points apiece in the fourth quarter.
Braves' guard Nicole Wertenberger scored a game-high 18 points and Mia Howard added 12.
Bergevin ended up with 11 points to lead the Blue Devils and Talia Billingsley tallied nine.
