Walla Walla High School's girls basketball team fought Kennewick to the bitter end during Mid-Columbia Conference and Senior Night action on Friday, Feb. 3, in the Wa-Hi gym.
But the Blue Devils came up three points short, 60-57.
Madison Reibel, who led Wa-Hi with 17 points, had a chance to tie the game in the closing seconds.
But her 3-point try, though on line, bounced off the back of the rim as time elapsed.
The Blue Devils are now 8-7 in the MCC and 10-9 overall.
"(Friday) was a tough contest," Wa-Hi coach Tresa Reibel said. "My girls fought to the very end which I am extremely proud of. It was a No. 1 versus a No. 2 seed which ended up being a very exciting contest. It was the kind of game we expected. We knew Kennewick was going to be extremely physical and we prepared well for it and we gave it our best shot."
The Blue Devils trailed 18-11 after one quarter and 34-25 at halftime before unleashing a 21-point barrage in the third quarter. Lauryn Bergevin led the way with six points, Reibel had five, Emerson Schulke scored four, and Cami Martin drained a 3-pointer.
Wa-Hi trailed by one, 47-46, after three.
Reibel produced six points in the final quarter and Martin five, but it wasn't enough.
Martin ended the game with 14 points and Bergevin had 12.
The game was the last regular-season home contest for seniors Bergevin, Schulke, Paige Harvey, and Mariah Locati.
"We had a few too many turnovers, which you can’t have playing a team like that," Reibel said. "I’m just impressed about how hard my girls fight for me and I couldn’t be more proud of this team. Madison Reibel, Lauren Bergevin, Cami Martin, and Emerson Shulke put some numbers up on the board in the second half that swung the momentum our way. We just couldn’t hang on."
The Blue Devils end the regular season on Tuesday at Richland.
