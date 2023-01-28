PASCO — Walla Walla High School led Chiawana 18-12 after one quarter and 27-22 at halftime during its Mid-Columbia Conference girls basketball matchup on Friday, Jan. 27.
But the Blue Devils were unable to sustain their momentum and absorbed a 59-48 defeat.
Wa-Hi, playing without starting guard Carly Martin due to an injury, slipped to 7-5 in conference play and 9-7 overall with Friday's setback.
The Blue Devils — who stunned the Riverhawks 56-49 on Dec. 17 — got 12 first-quarter points from Cami Martin, who ended the night with a team-high 19 tallies.
Wa-Hi cooled off in the second quarter. It managed just three field goals — two by Lauryn Bergevin, including a 3-pointer — but went to halftime with a five-point lead.
The Blue Devils surrendered 22 points in the third quarter and trailed 44-40 with one period remaining.
Chiawana extended its margin in the fourth quarter on the strength of nine points from 6-foot-2 sophomore post Malia Ruud, who led all scorers in the game with 29.
Three other Blue Devils joined Martin in the scoring column. Bergevin had 11 points, Miriam Hutchens added 10, and Madi Reibel scored eight.
"Our game with Chiawana was a battle from start to finish," Wa-Hi coach Tresa Reibel said. "We had one of our starters out with an ankle injury which forced us to be a bit creative with our line up.
"Chiawana’s post player is a talented and strong force which is very challenging to defend when you don’t have the size to match it," coach Reibel said. "My girls played extremely tough from buzzer to buzzer but just couldn’t close it out."
