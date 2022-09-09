Walla Walla High School's varsity football team scored its first touchdown this season Friday, Sept. 9, but Kennewick dominated the rest of their Mid-Columbia Conference matchup and handed the Blue Devils a 48-6 loss at Borleske Stadium.
A week after opening this season with a 34-0 loss in Yakima at West Valley High, the Blue Devils (0-2 overall, 0-1 in the league) had their hands full against a Kennewick squad that placed second in the state last year.
Kennewick senior quarterback Andre Breedlove made three scoring passes while gaining 161 yards in completing nine of 13 attempts, and he also scrambled for two more touchdowns with 69 yards on five keepers.
"When you face a team like Kennewick you'd better play disciplined football, and we didn't play disciplined football," Blue Devils coach Greg Lupfer said. "Our tackling was horrible.
"We've just got a lot of room to grow."
The Blue Devils aim to begin turning their season around this week as they prepare for their next game Sept. 16 at Hermiston.
Hopes of Wa-Hi qualifying for a spot in the state 3A championship playoffs will be on the line since they now depend on victories over Hermiston and Southridge (Sept. 30 in Kennewick), the only remaining 3A teams on the Blue Devils schedule after their setback Friday.
"It's a huge game," Lupfer said. "These games matter. We've got to be able to go beat Hermiston, and we've got to be able to go beat Southridge and then see what we can do after that. But these next three weeks for the Blue Devils are big as far as possibly getting into postseason play.
"This is my fourth year (at Wa-Hi), and two out of my first three years we missed postseason play by one game. My first year we lost to Hanford in a close game, and last year we got beat by Southridge.
"We've just got to beat the 3A teams ahead of us, and then we get in the playoffs. That's exciting."
Blue Devils fans at Borleske enjoyed some excitement Friday despite the loss.
Wa-Hi running back Jaden Flippo not only rushed for 105 yards on 23 carries, but notched the first Blue Devils touchdown of the season late in the third quarter when he scored from a yard out.
The Blue Devils trailed 35-0 when Flippo ended their drought, yet the crowd had already started chanting his name after a succession of big gains during their 12-play, 81-yard drive that consumed eight minutes of the second half.
"We put in a new personnel package with one (tailback) and two tight ends for this game to give Kennewick a different look, and it was effective," Lupfer said. "Jaden does a great job running the football. We've got to get the ball in his hands more often.
"It also starts up front. The O-line has to be doing something right for him to be able to run as well as he did. But Jaden's a great football player.
"We'll just keep giving him the ball and get some play actions off the stuff we had today and just grow on that package."
Despite back-to-back losses at the start of this season, the Blue Devils refuse to give up.
But they also understand a lot of work must be done.
"When we do things right, we're not a bad football team," Lupfer said. "But we don't have any room for error. We've got to coach better. We've got to teach better. Our players have to be more disciplined. And then we have to perform better on the football field.
"We've got too many so many things going on that I require that aren't happening the right way. Me, as the head coach, I have to make sure things are done the right way."
The Kennewick game served as a lesson.
"No. 1, Kennewick's an amazing football," Lupfer said. "We're outmatched. We're outsized. But that's not an excuse not to go out and do your responsibility. That's my problem."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.