KENNEWICK — Walla Walla High School's varsity football team lost its Mid-Columbia Conference matchup Friday, Oct. 7, in Kennewick at Lampson Stadium, as the Blue Devils fell to Kamiakin in a 44-0 rout.
The Blue Devils (1-5 overall) came away with their league record down to 1-4, ranking them seventh out of nine teams.
Kamiakin had its big homecoming crowd on hand at Lampson Stadium. and the Blue Devils went to halftime down 30-0.
"Once again, even though the score doesn't show it, our defense played a tough game," Blue Devils coach Greg Lupfer said.
The Blue Devils next play this coming Friday, Oct. 14, in Walla Walla as they host Richland with the opening kickoff scheduled at 7 p.m.
"We will continue to work hard in practice next week so we can put a good product on the field against Richland," Lupfer said.
Kamiakin held the Blue Devils scoreless for the second straight week and the third time this season.
The Blue Devils last scored Sept. 23 when they defeated Pasco, 23-15, on homecoming in Walla Walla.
"Offensively we have to figure out a way to put points on the board," Lupfer said. "We showed some signs tonight with some good runs, but we aren't consistent enough on a down to down basis."
