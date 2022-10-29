Outnumbered and overmatched Friday, Oct. 28, against Chiawana's intimidating football team — ranked No. 1 in the state by Washington Interscholastic Activities Association ratings — Walla Walla High School's varsity squad ended up with an all-too-familiar outcome.
Despite playing at home on a chilly but otherwise comfortable evening, the Blue Devils and their supporters made little noise in a 51-0 rout at Borleske Stadium.
The Blue Devils (1-8 overall) concluded their MCC schedule with a record of 1-7, ranking them eighth out of nine teams.
Chiawana not only handed the Blue Devils their fifth straight loss but extended their offensive drought to the fifth week in a row, joining Southridge (Sept. 30), Kamiakin (Oct. 7), Richland (Oct. 14) and Hanford (Oct. 21) in outscoring Wa-Hi a combined 216-0.
"Same old song and dance," Blue Devils coach Greg Lupfer said afterwards. "I'm frustrated. I'm frustrated we're not scoring points. I'm tired of losing."
The dreary 2022 season will come to an end Thursday, Nov. 3, when the Blue Devils host Eisenhower High, of the Columbia Basin Big 9 Conference, for a non-league matchup with its opening kickoff scheduled at 6 p.m.
"We've got an opportunity to end on a good note," Lupfer said. "I know, as a coaching staff, we're going to prepare our tails off like we do every single week. It's not going to be any different. It's going to be up to the players."
Wa-Hi had only 27 players on-hand for the Friday game opposite a Chiawana roster of 88.
Chiawana started its first possession at the Wa-Hi 42-yard line, and about four minutes later capped an eight-play scoring drive with a short pass to the end zone.
The Blue Devils defense would force Chiawana to punt after a three-and-out on its drive, but that could very well have been the highlight of the night for Wa-Hi.
Chiawana already a 49-0 lead about two minutes left in the second quarter as the majority of its drives taking mere seconds with short yardage.
"We have to play perfect, and we're nowhere even close to playing perfect," Lupfer said. "I really felt like we had very good game plan offensively and defensively and special teams. But we gave Chiawana a short field. And we didn't see the other side of the 50-yard line until the second half.
"You can't win games; you can't compete in games when you're playing on a long field on offense and they're playing on a short field on offense. You just can't compete.
"You can't win games."
The short-handed Blue Devils roster has taken its toll this season.
While a good-sized team could prepare with its starting offense running plays opposite its first-team defense, most of the Blue Devils play with only rare breaks, if any — both in games and in midweek practices.
By the end of the Chiawana game, injuries had left the Blue Devils with only 24 players.
"You know what, these kids give everything they have," Lupfer said. "They really do. I love these kids."
"But we don't have enough numbers. There's nobody standing around. They go against each other every single day. They don't get a break, because we don't have numbers."
The lack of participation is especially obvious opposite bigger teams like Chiawana, a Class 4A powerhouse.
"When I was in high school at Dayton, a Class B school, we had about 40-42 (players)," Lupfer said. "Nothing's going to change until we change the way we do things, and kids want to get out here on the football field.
"It just goes down to the same story. No. 1, we're out physically. Teams are stronger and faster than us. And No. 2, we've got too many athletes walking these halls that don't play football. It's the bottom line.
"We're not going to be able to compete against a Chiawana until we get everybody to buy into the game of football here in Walla Walla. It's the bottom line."
Also working against the Blue Devils has been weeks of disappointment — not to mention the reputation Chiawana has built for itself.
"We've just got to get over the Chiawana curse," Lupfer said. "Next year, it's going to be no-name. We're not going to have Chiawana on our schedule in my classroom. It's going to be no-name. That's how we're going to call it. We're playing no-name because as soon as they hear Chiawana, it's like 'Oh my God.' Instead of saying, 'Oh my God,' it should be, 'Let's go.'
"Back at Portland State, we'd go play the University of Oregon and we were excited to go play University of Oregon. Right? You're excited to go play competition that's better than you. You want to go out and prove yourself.
"That's the mentality we have to develop. And it's not just Chiawana. It's been every school we've played. "
The mental aspect of football was in effect Friday before the opening kick off.
"We just got our got our tail kicked," Lupfer said. "Their players have got a completely different attitude than our players do. They're hungry to get to the football, more aggressive. They're better football team. That's evident."
"I'm frustrated," he added. "I'm really frustrated, because we need to find desire to try to win football games and not worry about who we're playing. I told them today at the locker room, 'Don't play the name, the play the game.'
"That's what we have to do. Go out and play football. It doesn't matter who you play.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.