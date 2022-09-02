YAKIMA — Walla Walla High School's 2022 varsity football season got off to a tough start Friday, Sept. 2, as the Blue Devils struggled in a 34-0 loss at West Valley High.
Up against a bigger school out of the Class 4A Columbia Basin Big 9 Conference, the Blue Devils went to halftime down 27-0.
"We need to find a way to get the ball in the end zone," Blue Devils coach Greg Lupfer said.
The Blue Devils look to bounce back Sept. 9 when they host Kennewick at Borleske Stadium for their first Mid-Columbia Conference clash, which is scheduled to start at 7 p.m.
Opening this year with a non-league matchup gave the Blue Devils a chance to prepare themselves for MCC challenges the rest of their regular season.
"I was very happy with our effort, and how the young kids played," Lupfer said. "Jaden Flippo and Josh Nelson played very well on both sides of the ball. Josiah Carpenter had a couple of QB sacks."
But, otherwise, West Valley dictated the action Friday night.
The Rams jumped ahead with quarterback Skyler Cassel scrambling from inside the Wa-Hi 10-yard line, capping a 10-play, 87-yard drive to put the Blue Devils down 6-0 about four minutes in.
The ensuing Wa-Hi possession fizzled on an interception, setting the stage for West Valley to increase its lead to 13-0 on a 65-yard dash to the end zone off a short reception with about five minutes left in the first quarter.
West Valley then made it a 20-0 game eight minutes before halftime on another scoring pass after the Rams defense had forced a Wa-Hi punt.
A second interception soon sent the West Valley offense back onto the field for its fourth scoring drive with just over a minute left in the first half.
"We needed to do a better job on third down on both sides of the ball," Lupfer said. "We have five players who have had serious varsity time."
