Recovering a Blue Devils onside kick with almost nine minutes still remaining, right after Jake Humphrey had plowed his way into the Borleske Stadium endzone from a yard out to cut their deficit to 42-27 here Friday, Oct. 15, Walla Walla High School’s varsity football team was threatening to erase another big Richland lead.
The Blue Devils had already tied things up midway through the third quarter after going to halftime down, 21-7.
But not this time, as the deep and well-rested Richland attack held on to hand the Blue Devils a 49-27 loss.
The final score doesn’t reflect the excitement the Blue Devils (2-5 record) gave their fans until the last few minutes of the game.
“We played hard, you know?” Blue Devils coach Greg Lupfer said. “We gave Richland everything that they could handle. There’s no question about it. And like I just told the kids, don’t hang your heads because we played our tails off. What can you say? I hate losing. My kids hate to lose, but also, we’ve got to look on the positives. And we played our tails off.”
The Blue Devils will next play Oct. 22 up in Liberty Lake, Wash., at Ridgeline High School before closing its regular season schedule the following week with one more Mid-Columbia Conference clash in Kennewick at Southridge High.
Despite the forgettable finish here Friday, the Blue Devils can take plenty of confidence into the final weeks of this season.
The setback here Friday nudged them under Southridge (2-4 record) for the second and final MCC seed to the 3A district playoffs with the Greater Spokane League, but while the Blue Devils are now preparing for a non-league matchup this week, the Suns must play at Richland.
Their showdown Oct. 28 at Lampson Stadium should be pivotal.
“What’s going to happen is we’re going to go Spokane, and we’re going to go win a game in Spokane. Then we’re going to come back here, and we’re going to prepare for Southridge, and then we’re going to win at Southridge, and we’re going to the playoffs.”
In the meantime, the Blue Devils look to build off their hard-fought battle with Richland.
Jake Humphrey ended up rushing for 140 yards on 22 carries, and Drew Humphrey added 116 yards on only four receptions as the Blue Devils were making big plays — on both sides of the ball.
Their first score came late in the second quarter, trimming an early Richland lead to 13-7, when quarterback Zack Wood pitched the ball to Aaren Lindsey for his 16 yard strike to Drew Humphrey in the endzone.
Richland quickly answered with a touchdown shortly before halftime, but the Blue Devils came out recharged in the third quarter.
After forcing Richland to turn the ball over on downs around midfield less than a minute in, Wood soon hit Drew Humphrey on a 13-yard scoring pass to make it a 21-14 game.
Drew Humphrey, on defense barley 35 second later, then intercepted a Richland pass to midfield and tied things up with his 50-yard return with more than six minutes left in the third.
“Our offensive staff made great adjustments at halftime, and so did the defensive coaches,” Lupfer said. “It really worked out for us. We put in a little bit different of a coverage to help us in the run game, and that took them out of their two-back look.”
Less than a minute later, however, Richland started a lightning-fast scoring spree that quickly threatened to pu the game out of reach.
Three touchdowns by the first minute of the fourth had Richland up 42-21, but the Blue Devils refused to back down.
They faced a third down at their own 22 when Wood hit Drew Humphrey on a 77-yard bomb, and Jake Humphrey soon ran it in to get them as close as 42-27 with just under nine minutes still to go.
Momentum stayed with the Blue Devils as they then recovered an onside kick at the opposing 44, but their ensuing drive fizzled after only four plays, and Richland proceeded to work the clock.
A 10-play, 60-yard Richland drive ended on an insurance TD with barely four minutes left before the Blue Devils had an 11-play, 54-yarder end in the closing seconds on their only turnover of the night.
“Now I’m kinda hoping we’d kept them in their two-back look because they threw the heck out of the ball,” Lupfer said. “But it’s a good Richland team, and we played our tails off, and I’m very proud of our kids.”
