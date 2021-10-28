KENNEWICK — Walla Walla High School’s varsity football team wrapped up its regular season with a playoff Thursday, Oct. 28, here at Lampson Stadium, as the winner would get the last available spot in the state tournament.
But the Blue Devils had Southridge dash their postseason hopes with a 21-0 loss.
Denied any shot at the state tournament, the Blue Devils (3-6 record) will instead finish their season with a crossover matchup next week to be determined by the Mid-Columbia Conference and the Greater Spokane League.
The Blue Devils came here with postseason ambitions, but Southridge played shutout defense.
Meanwhile, the Suns went ahead about four minutes into the second quarter with tail back Albersh Kuwa taking a handoff two yards off the goal line, and ran the ball in.
The Blue Devils blocked the point-after try, but Kuwa doubled the Southridge lead less than four minutes later on a similar run before teammate AJ Hendrickson added two more points when he caught the short pass from Max Martin.
Southridge pulled away in the fourth quarter with Lucien Cone rushing 53 yards to the end zone.
