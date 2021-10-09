PASCO — The potent Chiawana passing attack dissected Walla Walla High School's varsity football defense for three unanswered touchdowns in the second and third quarters here here Friday, Oct. 8, and the Blue Devils ended up with a 48-14 loss in their Mid-Columbia Conference showdown.
Logan Ashbeck had tied things up at 7-7 for the Blue Devils (2-4 record) late in the first quarter, running in quarterback keeper from a yard out, but Chiawana soon took over.
"2 turnovers = 14 points in the first half," Blue Devils coach Greg Lupfer texted afterwards. "Can't do that."
The Blue Devils look to bounce back this coming Friday when they host second-place Richland, with action at Borleske Stadium scheduled to start at 7 p.m.
"We need to keep working and believe what we see with our triple option," Lupfer stated.
They will be coming off a rough night here.
The only other Wa-Hi score came late in the third quarter, already in a 35-7 hole, when Drew Humphrey hauled in a 44-yard bomb from Zack Wood.
But they never stopped battling Chiawana.
"We did make some good plays on both sides of the ball," Lupfer said.
However, inconsistencies hurt them.
"On defense, we need to tackle better," Lupfer said. "Chiawana is a good team, and so are we. They were just better than us tonight."
