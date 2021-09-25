KENNEWICK — Walla Walla High School’s varsity football team was routed by powerhouse Kamiakin, 35-0, here Friday, Sept. 24.
The Blue Devils (1-3 record) may have brought some confidence from their 55-0 victory last week at home against Hanford, but it soon evaporated when faced with the state’s No. 9-ranked Class 4A team.
Kamiakin already had a 28-0 lead barely halfway through the second quarter, scoring on each of its first four possessions while dominating the Wa-Hi offense.
The first two Blue Devils drives had ended on fumbles not far from their own end zone, and the Kamiakin passing attack soon devoured the short yardage.
“As a whole, we don’t have the confidence it takes to compete with a team like Kamiakin,” Blue Devils coach Greg Lupfer said. “We made a ton of mistakes on offense, and didn’t tackle well on defense. We got outplayed and outcoached. This is my fault as the head coach, for not having this team ready to compete.”
The Blue Devils expect to bounce back for homecoming, Oct. 1 against Hermiston.
“We have to refocus, and get ready for Hermiston next week,” Lupfer said. “Home game and homecoming, so there should be a lot of energy.”
Despite the lopsided score here, Lupfer commended his team for how it stood in an intimidating situation.
“The players are soldiers, and never quit,” he said. “It was great to see our backup players come in the fourth quarter, and compete. The Kregger boys (Ethan and Erich) and Manny Sanchez really played well for us — Carter O’Dell made some plays also — in the end.”
