Walla Walla High School's varsity football team completed this season here Friday, Nov. 5, with a 20-0 loss to Ferris in their district crossover matchup.
Only a week after the Blue Devils (3-7 record) had missed out on a spot in the state playoffs with a setback at Southridge on the final day of the regular season, Ferris foiled their hopes of at least finishing on a positive note.
"I feel horrible for the senior kids — I feel horrible for all of them," Lupfer said. "Not in a million years did I think that we were going come here an lose this game. I'm just going to be honest with you. It's nothing against Ferris High School, but I just thought that we were a better football team. And I still believe we were a better football team.
"Not making an excuses. We just didn't put our best foot forward tonight."
Ferris came in fresh off a resounding 32-6 victory over Cheney the previous week, but the Blue Devils kept them off the board until late in the third quarter when quarterback Paxton Page engineered a 12-play, 68-yard scoring drive.
It was Ferris running back Kruz Wheeler who broke the deadlock, romping to the end zone from five yard out with less than two minutes left in the third, but Page really gave Wa-Hi fits.
Page would tally the other two Ferris scores as he finished with 126 yards on 14 keepers, and his short passing game added another 57 yards as he was 9-of-16 on attempts.
Meanwhile the Saxons defense never wavered, limiting the Blue Devils to barely half as much total offense.
The Blue Devils wound up with only 178 yards, despite having plenty of opportunities as they wound up with almost 10 more minutes in time of possession — not to mention five Ferris turnovers on three interceptions and a pair of fumbles.
But the Saxons denied each Wa-Hi bid, forcing six punts, a missed field goal from 32 yards out, and a fourth-down try before their final two drives of the game ended on turnovers.
Wa-Hi tailback Jake Humphrey accounted for almost half their total offense as he rushed for 71 yards on 15 carries while adding another 13 yards on two receptions.
"These kids never quit," Lupfer said. "They keep on playing their tails off. I feel horrible for them."
Like the rest of this tough season, its finale provided the Blue Devils with plenty of lessons they could use for next year.
"There's a lot of things we've got to evaluate," Lupfer said. "Like I told the younger kids in there, they've had a great senior class that has done a great job of leading. And I told the younger kids I hope that they have learned what it takes to be a good leader because we're going to need that leadership. Hopefully our younger kids learned from it."
