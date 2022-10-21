RICHLAND — Walla Walla High School's varsity football team was defeated in its Mid-Columbia Conference matchup Friday, Oct. 21, in Richland, as the Blue Devils fell to Hanford in a 28-0 loss at Fran Rish Stadium.
The Blue Devils (1-7 overall) saw their league record slip to 1-6, ranking them eighth out of nine teams.
They will next play Oct. 28 in Walla Walla at Borleske Stadium, hosting Chiawana to close out their regular season schedule with the opening kickoff scheduled at 7 p.m.
The Blue Devils will have their hands full hosting undefeated Chiawana, ranking No. 1 in the state by the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association rating percentage index.
Four straight Blue Devils losses have seen them held scoreless.
"We can't win if we can't score," Blue Devils coach Greg Lupfer said.
The Blue Devils went to halftime trailing Hanford, 21-0.
Hanford had not put the game out of reach a week after Richland had dropped the Blue Devils in a 42-0 hole by intermission.
But offensive struggles continued as Wa-Hi quarterback Zack Wood faced relentless pressure from Hanford.
"Once again, our defense played well," Lupfer said. "We ran the ball well tonight, but our passing game is non-existent. It's tough to ask Zack to make good throws when he's worried about the pass rush."
Hanford dominated the line of scrimmage, a common weakness for the Blue Devils this season.
"We got beat up pretty good tonight, physically," Lupfer said. "One glaring consistent aspect, every game, is that we play teams that are stronger and more physical.
"The weight room in the offseason is going to be imperative to our success. If we don't dedicate ourselves in the weight room, and we don't get every athlete in school to play, we will continue to struggle.
"But, with that being said, I need to do a better job of leading this program. Shutouts are unacceptable."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.