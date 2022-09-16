HERMISTON, Ore. — Walla Walla High School's varsity football team remained winless so far this season Friday, Sept. 16, as the Blue Devils fell at Hermiston in a 37-19 defeat.
The Blue Devils saw their record so far this season drop to 0-3, including 0-2 in the Mid-Columbia Conference.
They next play Sept. 23, hosting Pasco with the opening kickoff expected at 7 p.m.
Already down 13-0 less than 30 seconds before halftime, the Blue Devils finally scored on a quarterback keeper by Zack Wood from a yard out.
The Blue Devils had already botched an opportunity deep in Hermiston territory, recovering a blocked punt just six yards shy of the endzone only to wind up missing a field goal.
Despite the struggles, the Blue Devils denied several attempts by Hermiston to make the game a rout.
Hermiston jumped ahead in the opening minutes with a long scoring reception on its first possession of the game, but two Blue Devils turnovers only resulted in field goals before Wood trimmed the deficit.
The Blue Devils defense then opened the second half with two more big stands, starting with the stop of another Hermiston drive to within the Wa-Hi 10-yard line on a fourth-down run.
And even when Hermiston recovered a fumble on the ensuing Wa-Hi possession, the result was only a short field goal midway through the third quarter that kept the Blue Devils within 16-6.
But given another opportunity later in the third, a short run gave Hermiston its second touchdown and a 23-6 lead as the Blue Devils saw their hopes of a win begin to fade.
Even when a Josiah Carpenter interception put the Blue Devils in possession at the Hermiston 14, and then little scoring pass from Wood to Carter Shivell made it 30-12 early in the fourth, time was dwindling.
Hermiston had the game in hands when the final seconds of regulation saw Blue Devils tailback Jaden Flippo break away on 41-yard sprint to pay dirt, with Kooper Shields kicking in the extra point.
