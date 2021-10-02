Walla Walla High School’s varsity football team kept the big homecoming crowd out here Friday, Oct. 1, at Borleske Stadium on its feet with as many exciting plays as could be packed into the 48 minutes of action allotted them before finishing with a 56-14 victory over Hermiston.
A week after the Blue Devils (2-3 record) were crushed at powerhouse Kamiakin, 35-0, they bounced back to put on a non-stop show for their fans.
“I’m super, super-excited for these kids,” Blue Devils coach Greg Lupfer said. “They needed that. It’s a hell of a win.”
Jake Humphrey, who ended up rushing for 157 yards and three touchdowns for the Blue Devils on 17 carries, broke tackles on his scoring runs of 53, 11 and 5 yards.
The Blue Devils also had quarterback Logan Ashbeck doing most of his damage on foot, picking up 158 yards and four TDs on 17 keepers with scoring runs of 45, 9, 8 and 7 yards.
Ashbeck was only 3-of-5 passing, but each completion was big as he hit Aaren Lindsey for 35 yards, Drew Humphrey for 26, and Jake Humphrey on a 21 yarder that went to pay dirt for a 28-7 lead shortly before halftime.
“It’s assignment football,” Lupfer said. “That’s all it is. When we do our assignments, well, guess what? We’ve got some pretty good athletes so when we block who we’re supposed to block up front, and our A backs and B backs are taking the right angles and doing what they’re supposed to be doing, this offense is a good offense to have. We’ve just got to execute everything we need do.”
The Blue Devils now prepare for their Oct. 8 game in Pasco against Chiawana.
Lupfer said the Blue Devils are every bit as good as the perennial Mid-Columbia Conference titan; confidence is their only impediment.
“We’ve got to get over the hump,” Lupfer said. “We can’t just sit and say, ‘ok, we’re going to play Chiawana or we’re going to play Kamiakin,’ and we don’t believe in what we do. That’s been an issue, and we’ve got to change that. I mean, this is a game that we can go win. And I truly believe that. But we just have to execute. If we do that, then the sky’s the limit.
“So I’m super excited that we won (homecoming), and I’m super excited that we’re going to play Chiawana.”
The Blue Devils will be coming off their dominating all-around performance here Friday.
Wa-Hi fans had little chance to rest their throats when Hermiston had possession because the Blue Devils defense forced three turnovers, the first two resulting in Wa-Hi scoring drives.
Four other Hermiston drives went three-and-out.
“Our defense has been solid all year long,” Lupfer said.
Hermiston, which by halftime had gained a first down only twice, ended up with just 160 yards of total offense — the Blue Devils, with 445, had more than three times as much — and a huge chunk of that came on a 68-yard breakaway by quarterback Chase Elliot late in the first quarter, cutting their deficit to 14-7.
But the Blue Devils dominated the rest of the game, finishing with almost twice as much time of possession.
“We made some really good adjustments at halftime,” Lupfer said. “Coach (David) Thompson did a great job, changing things we needed to change in order to continue running the ball more effectively.”
The lopsided score at 56-14 already by the final minute of the third quarter put the mercy rule in effect with the clock running continuously, and Wa-Hi tapped some of its reserves.
“It’s super-exciting, not only to play well, but to play some kids that work their tails off for us Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday giving us a good look on scouts,” Lupfer said. “It’s great to have those kids get in there and get the opportunity to play at the end of the game.”
