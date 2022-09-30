KENNEWICK — Walla Walla High School's varsity football team lost its Mid-Columbia Conference clash Friday, Sept. 30, at Lampson Stadium, as the Blue Devils fell to Southridge in a 51-0 rout.
The Blue Devils (1-4 overall, 1-3 in the league) finished the first quarter only down 7-0, but Southridge dominated the rest of the night.
Four unanswered touchdowns in the second quarter put the Blue Devils in a 35-0 hole at halftime, and Southridge only continued pulling away.
After a safety and two more Southridge touchdowns in the third quarter, the game clock begin winding down nonstop out of mercy.
The Blue Devils next play Oct. 7 back at Lampson Stadium, this time against Kamiakin.
