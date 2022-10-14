A rough night of Walla Walla High School varsity football Friday, Oct. 14, came on a bitter week for the school community.
The Blue Devils were crushed by Richland in a 42-0 rout — all the scoring happened before halftime — only six days after Wa-Hi lost freshman Zaley Blockinger to a car accident.
A soccer midfielder who had worn No. 25 for Wa-Hi, she was commemorated by the football program Friday night with an announcement that the 25-yard line at Borleske Stadium had been chalked purple (her favorite color) as well as 25 seconds of silence during pre-game introductions.
Several of the Wa-Hi football players honored her by wearing purple socks or arm bands.
"Tonight's minor compared to what these kids have gone through," Blue Devils coach Greg Lupfer said. "To even have the fortitude to step on a football field after one of their own has passed away from a serious car accident, the game means nothing. It's about them having the fortitude to be able to step on the field and go play. That's what it's about.
"I don't care what the score is. I don't care about anything other than how these kids showed nothing but character and toughness. That's what we talked about all the time."
The game ended with the Blue Devils (1-6 overall) beaten by another Mid-Columbia Conference team for the third straight week as their league record dropped to 1-5.
They will next play this coming Friday, Oct. 21, in Richland against Hanford High.
Their latest lopsided defeat having been felt at an especially tough time, the Blue Devils face two more regular season games.
"We're not going to let this veer us away from the path we're committed to," Lupfer said. "Coaches will be in the office early tomorrow morning. We show up at 9 a.m. and grade the video. Eleven o'clock, we're in the weight room. Right after the weight room, we go stretch. Then we go watch the video, and we try to get netter.
"That's just the way it is. We're not going to sway away from that."
Friday wasted little time doing downhill for the Blue Devils as Richland appeared to score at will.
The first half ended with Richland quarterback Josh Woodward having thrown for six touchdowns and 235 yards on 15-of-22 passing.
Several of the TDs came on big plays including a 42-yard scoring heave on fourth-down-and-14, a 29-yard strike at the start of the second quarter, a 34-yarder two minutes, and then another from the Wa-Hi 26 with nine seconds left to cap a 7-play, 56-yard drive that took only 37 ticks off the clock.
"It’s not about Richland or who we played," Lupfer said. "It's more about doing the things we're taught to do.
"Our defense, again — the run game? — played extremely well at the run game. We made big mistakes in the passing game. We've got to learn from our mistakes.
"We don’t learn from our mistakes, then as a coaching staff we're not doing our job."
Struggles continued for a Blue Devils offense that was held scoreless for the fourth time this season, third week in a row.
Blue Devils running back Jaden Flippo mustered 62 yards rushing on 14 carries, while quarterback Zack Wood added 81 yards on 11-of-18 passing.
Damian Romero-Herrera made the longest single gain on offense with his 20-yard reception in the fourth quarter.
Another big play by the Blue Devils came midway through the second quarter, already down 28-0, when Josh Nelson blocked a Richland punt and recovered it at the Bombers 21.
The Blue Devils managed to get as close as the Richland 6 with about three minutes left in the first half, though they were lining up for a short field-goal.
They wound up attempting a pass into the end zone, but an interception was returned all the way to the Wa-Hi 25 from where Richland eventually threw for another TD.
"It is what it is," Lupfer said. "They're a better ballclub. That's what it is. But while they might be better on the football field, we have better kids. I truly believe that.
"I just can't say enough about how these kids came and battled after they were at a service today. First thing I said to one of my coaches after the service was over, I said 'I don't know how these kids are going to play a game.'
"But they showed up, and they played. Good for them."
