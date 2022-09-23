Walla Walla High School's varsity football team captured its fist victory this season Friday, Sept. 23, at Borleske Stadium, as the Blue Devils defeated Pasco in a 23-15 win.
The Blue Devils improved their record so far this yar to 1-3.
On a big night, the Blue Devils rose to the occasion with several big plays.
Sophomore place kicker Kooper Shields put the Blue Devils on top for good late in the third quarter when he converted 30-yard field goal that made it a 9-8 game.
Josh Nelson had set up the pivotal scoring drive just over a minute earlier when his quarterback sack inside the Pasco 20-yard line jarred the ball loose, and he recovered the ball at the 9.
Two plays after Shields put the Blue Devils ahead, teammate Jessie Ocampo upped their lead to 16-8 with his interception and scoring return from the Pasco 36.
Meanwhile, the Blue Devils offense had senior Jaden Flippo rushing for a early touchdown in the first quarter and then passing for another in the fourth, connecting with classmate Josiah Carpenter on a short scoring throw.
Flippo finished the night with 139 yard rushing on 17 carries.
The Blue Devils next play Sept. 30 in Kennewick against Southridge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.