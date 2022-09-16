HERMISTON, Ore. — Walla Walla High School's varsity football team remained winless so far this season Friday, Sept. 16, as the Blue Devils fell at Hermiston in a 37-19 defeat.
The Blue Devils saw their record so far this season drop to 0-3, including 0-2 in the Mid-Columbia Conference.
"Hermiston is a good football team," Blue Devils coach Greg Lupfer said. "We played hard but made too many mistakes."
The Blue Devils next play Sept. 23, hosting Pasco with the opening kickoff expected at 7 p.m.
"We have a long way to go as a football program — and a coaching staff, all starting with me," Lupfer said. "Right now, I feel like we are always chasing our tail. Hopefully we can correct our mistakes and get a win next week in front of our home crowd for homecoming.
"It takes 100-percent dedication from everyone involved in the program."
Already down 13-0 less than 30 seconds before halftime Friday night, the Blue Devils finally scored on a quarterback keeper by Zack Wood from a yard out.
The Blue Devils had missed out on a previous opportunity deep in Hermiston territory, recovering a blocked punt just six yards shy of the endzone only to wind up missing a field goal.
"Offensively, we didn't play well enough upfront," Lupfer said. "Hermiston was more physical and stronger than we are. You can tell they have a top notch strength program.
"We dropped balls on critical plays. We have to be able to establish our run game in order for the pass game to be more effective."
Despite the offensive struggles, an overworked Blue Devils defense managed to deny several attempts by Hermiston to make the game a rout — and Wa-Hi special teams created some opportunities.
Hermiston jumped ahead in the opening minutes with a long scoring reception on its first possession of the game, but two Blue Devils turnovers only resulted in field goals before Wood trimmed the deficit prior to intermission.
"Our special teams did some great things," Lupfer said. "We had a blocked punt and an on-sides kick. We also had two takeaways on defense."
The Blue Devils defense then made two more big stands at the start of the second half, starting with the stop of another Hermiston drive to within the Wa-Hi 10-yard line on a fourth-down run.
Even when Hermiston recovered a Wa-Hi fumble on the ensuing Blue Devils possession, the result was only a short field goal midway through the third quarter that kept the Blue Devils within 16-6.
But given another chance later in the third, a short run scored Hermiston its second touchdown and a 23-6 lead as the Blue Devils saw their hopes of a win begin to fade.
"Defensively, we have to understand leverage and continue to work on our tackling," Lupfer said.
Even when a Josiah Carpenter interception put the Blue Devils in possession at the Hermiston 14, and then little scoring pass from Wood to Carter Shivell made it 30-12 early in the fourth, time was dwindling.
Hermiston had the game in hands when the final seconds of regulation saw Blue Devils tailback Jaden Flippo break away on 41-yard sprint to pay dirt, with Kooper Shields kicking in the extra point.
