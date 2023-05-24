LACEY, Wash. — Walla Walla High School golfer Emerson Schulke finished her season ranked 43rd in the state Wednesday, May 24, as she competed on The Golf Club at Hawks Prairie course here for the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association Class 3A Girls Golf Championship Tournament.
Schulke shot a 90-93—183, which was 40 behind State champion Jillian Hui, of Southridge.
The Wa-Hi senior was the only Blue Devil still competing at State following the first round Tuesday.
Alison Scruggs, Reese Carlson, Piper Kubrock and Jaiden Williams had joined Schulke in their last team outing this year.
The Blue Devils team on Tuesday finished the 18 holes 129 strokes over par, 41 short of the cut. They placed 17th among the 20 teams.
Schulke led the Blue Devils, tying for 37th among the 141 individuals at state, as she shot an 18-over 90 highlighted by par on seven holes.
Scruggs followed in 69th place with a 99, including par on eight holes, Carlson finished two shots back with par on seven holes, Kubrock shot a 127 with par of four holes, and Williams was two back with par on four holes.
"We're probably a little overmatched by the course on Day 1," Blue Devils coach Bill Howard said. "Most of the girls played solidly for stretches of the round, but there are a few holes that are extremely tough and we had some trouble on them.
"Making it to state was quite an accomplishment for the team and, overall, we're pretty happy with the season. Hopefully, Emerson can get it going on Day 2 and move up in the standings a bit."
For the Wa-Hi boys golfers, Nile Dumser finished his season on Tuesday on the Indian Summer Golf & Country Club course in Olympia at the WIAA Class 3A Boys Golf Championship Tournament.
Dumser completed the first round in the middle of the pack, tied for 73rd out of 142 competitors with his 12-over-par 84 highlighted by birdie on three holes and par on six others.
The Wa-Hi freshman missed the cut for Wednesday's second round.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.