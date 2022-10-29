KELSO, Wash. — Walla Walla High School sophomore Elliot Zanes wasted little time securing her ticket to the state swimming and diving championships Nov. 10-12, in Federal Way, Washington, at the King County Aquatic Center.
Zanes qualified for state when she placed second Friday, Oct. 28, at the district diving championships in Kelso, Washington.
Wa-Hi had 22 girls at districts, most in swimming events than had only gotten through preliminaries Friday.
AnnMarie Hallan was the only other Wa-Hi diver at districts, and Blue Devils coach Nancy Rose reported she missed out on state by "only a few points" with her third-place finish.
"They both had their highest scores ever," Blue Devils coach Nancy Rose said. "They now hold the top two dive scores in Wa-Hi history."
Prelims for swimming occurred following the dive competition.
The top 12 finishers in each event qualified for finals scheduled for Saturday evening.
Each of the Blue Devils relays qualified for the district finals, as did 12 girls in individual races.
The top six in the prelims qualified for the A final and the next six qualified for the B final.
The top two finishers in Saturday’s A final will earn a berth to the State Championships
"The Wa-Hi athletes performed very well yesterday," Rose said following the prelims. "They had great energy which I hope continues for finals tonight. If everyone keeps the same placing in today’s finals, we have a very good chance of winning the District IV & VIII 3A meet."
In the 200 Medley Relay, the squad of Abigail Guest, Viva Berkey, Tess Bottoms and Audra Zanes qualified fourth with a time of 2:12.50.
In the 200 Freestyle Relay, the “A” squad of Elliot Zanes, Aolani Nunez, Audra Zanes and Emily Meliah qualified fifth with a time of 2:00.19.
In the 400 Freestyle Relay, the “A” squad of Alana Miller, Aolani Nunez, Anna-Sofia Foster and Sophia Haugen qualified fourth with a time of 4:21.50.
"We will be switching personnel in both the 200 Medley Relay and the 400 Freestyle Relay in finals in hopes of improving our place," Rose said.
Wa-Hi had 12 athletes qualify for finals in individual swimming events.
Senior Alana Miller qualified first in both the 100 Butterfly (1:00.32) and the 100 Backstroke (1:00.21). Her 100 Backstroke time automatically qualifies her for state no matter where she places today.
Freshman Eliana Isenhower qualified third in the 200 IM (2:29.16) and sixth in the 100 Breaststroke (1:21.56).
Sophomore Abi Guest qualified fourth in the 100 Backstroke (1:07.45) and fifth in the 200 Freestyle (2:15.03).
Junior Anna-Sofia Foster qualified fourth in the 500 Freestyle (6:15.91) and seventh in the 200 Freestyle (2:20.02).
Freshman Emily Meliah qualified fifth in both the 50 Freestyle (27.58) and the 100 Freestyle (1:00.74).
Senior Audra Zanes qualified sixth in the 500 Freestyle (6:32.76) and 11th in the 200 Freestyle (2:31.78).
Sophomore Lani Nunez qualified seventh in the 100 Freestyle (1:04.40) and eighth in the 50 Freestyle (28.94).
Junior Tess Bottoms qualified seventh in the 100 Butterfly (1:14.17) and ninth in the 100 Backstroke (1:14.44).
Sophomore Lindsay West qualified ninth in the 500 Freestyle (6:08.39) and 10th in the 200 Freestyle (2:29.14).
Sophomore Viva Berkey qualified ninth in the 100 Breaststroke (1:23.21) and 11th in the 500 Freestyle (6:50.38).
Junior Sophia Haugen qualified in the 100 Butterfly (1:18.19) and finished 16th in the 200 IM (2:56.01).
Freshman Quincy Boggs qualified 12th in the 100 Breaststroke (1:28.25) and is 13th (1st alternate) in the 200 IM (2:49.58).
Several other Blue Devils fell short of qualifying for finals, but posted personal best times.
In addition to making state in Diving, sophomore Elliot Zanes finished 15th in the 100 Backstroke (1:21.63).
Sophomore Piper Fredrickson finished 15th in the 200 IM (2:52.14) and 17th in the 100 Breaststroke (1:31.44).
Freshman Izzy Kirtley finished 17th in the 100 Butterfly (1:32.37).
Junior Sofi Cruz finished 18th in the 100 Backstroke (1:25.60).
Sophomore Jaden Olson finished 20th in the 200 Freestyle (2:41.59) and 24th in the 100 Backstroke (1:30.54).
Freshman Halah Fairbanks Smith finished 23rd in the 200 Freestyle (2:46.59).
