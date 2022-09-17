YAKIMA — Walla Walla High School's cross country team competed Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Apple Ridge Run Invite on three-miles courses in the Yakima Valley Orchards.
The Wa-Hi boys placed third among the 12 teams with Kamiakin first, Ellensburg second, while Nicolas Spencer, of Selah, won the boys race with his finish in 15 minutes and 19 seconds.
Wa-Hi was without Brody Hartley, who placed fifth at state last year, but still managed a strong performance.
"I would say they exceeded my expectations at this point in the season," Blue Devils coach Mike Locati said.
Turner VanSlyke led the Blue Devils, placing seventh in 16:42, followed by Gabrial Corum and Liam Bergevin in 17:01 and 17:06 for 12th and 13th.
Lincoln James, Tas Grimm and John Hughett rounded out the Blue Devil varsity running 18:23 and 18:42 placing 35th and 40th.
In the girls race, Kamiakin girls placed first with 44 points, Ellensburg second with 53 and Walla Walla third with 68.
"We were down three varsity athletes on the girl's side," Locati said. "We are early in the season and they have some things we would like to take care of before the season really gets rolling, so we decided to play it safe and not have them run.
"All the girls ran really well, and I think they as well as myself were pleased with the effort and results."
The event was won by Morgan Thompson from Kennewick in a time of 19:22.
Wa-Hi was led by Emmalyne Jimenez and Macy Eggart who placed fourth and seventh in 20:24 and 20:52.
Ada Velluzzi, Carly Newton and Eleanor Leise placing 24th, 33rd and 36th in times of 22:45, 23:41 and 24:10 rounded out the team.
The Blue Devils next compete Wednesday, Sept. 21, at Fort Walla Walla.
"We are excited to host the first MCC league meet," Locati said.
The Blue Devil then head to Portland to compete Saturday, Sept. 24, in the Nike Portland Invitational.
