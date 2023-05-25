TACOMA — The state championships got off to a strong start for Walla Walla High School's boys track and field team Thursday, May 25, as senior Brody Hartley placed second for the Blue Devils in the boys 1,600-meter run during the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association Class 3A meet at Mount Tahoma High.
Hartley set a new personal record with his completion the four-lap race, clocked in only four minutes and 7.97 seconds, while Mercer Island's Owen Powell won with a 4:07.75.
Action continues Friday and Saturday.
