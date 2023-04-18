KENNEWICK — Walla Walla High School's varsity boys tennis team won its Mid-Columbia Conference dual Tuesday, April 18, as Blue Devils defeated the Kennewick opponents in all seven matches.
Ken Higgins, Micah Case, Rudy Entrikin and Jakob Clearman were all victorious in singles for the Blue Devils (7-2 overall, 3-1 in the league) who also had doubles wins by the duos of Robert Horton and Ethan Locati, Will Anderson and Kai Sinnott, Isaac Creason and Ai Kim-Leavitt.
"Overall this was an excellent day," Blue Devils coach Bryan Eggart said. "We continue to show growth in our singles and doubles performances."
The Blue Devils are scheduled to next compete Wednesday, April 19, up in Spokane at Ferris High School.
"We know this is going to be a challenging opponent as they are a very good tennis team out of the GSL," Eggart said.
The Blue Devils look to build off their sweep Tuesday in Kennewick.
"The match started with first and second singles and doubles," Eggart said. "This being our first match back after the Tri-Cities invite, coming off a loss to Richland, we knew it would be important to get back to playing winning tennis.
"At No. 1 and 2 singles both Ken Higgins and Micah Case played outstanding matches. Ken completely controlled the pace of play in his match, dictating points on every third ball in his service games and jumping on aggressive attacking returns en route to a 6-0, 6-0 victory.
"Micah also played very well, controlling points from the baseline and attacking short balls with ferocity all afternoon. Eventually winning his match 6-0, 6-3.
"In our opening doubles matches the tandem of Robert Horton and Ethan Locati definitely controlled points at the net. Both players did an excellent job in their serve and return games minimizing mistakes and capitalizing on quality shots. Robert and Ethan eventually took the match 6-1, 6-3.
"Will Anderson and Kai Sinnott at No. 2 doubles completely dominated their match in the return and serve game. They were able to play their match from start to finish in under 30 minutes. They closed out points very quickly at the net winning 6-0, 6-0.
"The second round of matches featured No. 3 and 4 singles along with No. 3 doubles. Rudy Entrikin and Jakob Clearman at No. 3 and No. 4 singles were in complete control of points throughout their matches.
"Both players did a great job from the baseline and the net when given the opportunity. Rudy took his match in straight sets 6-0, 6-0, and Jakob had a similar result posting a score of 6-0, 6-1.
"The last match of the day featured the tandem of Isaac Creason and Ari Kim-Leavitt. This No. 3 doubles pair took a little while to get going, pulling out the first set 7-5.
"This was their first match playing together so it is to be expected that they would need time to learn each other's styles and tendencies. After pulling out the initial set they got in a good rhythm in the second set, dominating points at the net, winning 6-0 in the second."
