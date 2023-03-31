KENNEWICK — Walla Walla High School's varsity boys tennis team won its Mid-Columbia Conference outing Thursday, March 30, as the Blue Devils bested Kamiakin in four of seven matches.
Jakob Clearman was victorious in singles for the Blue Devils (6-1 overall, 2-0 in the league) with their other wins coming from the doubles duos of Robert Horton and Ethan Locati, Jackson Adams and Will Anderson as well as Zach Evans and Kai Sinnott.
"We knew going into Kamiakin we were going to need to play our best tennis to come out with the win," Blue Devils coach Bryan Eggart said.
The Blue Devils are scheduled to next play April 11, when they host Richland starting around 4 p.m.
They look to build off their victory Thursday at Kamiakin.
"Very competitive," Eggart said.
Action started with No. 1 and No. 2 singles matches as well as No. 1 and No. 2 doubles.
"In that first round of action, Ken Higgins faced Isaac Martinez at No. 1 singles," Eggart said. "Last year, Isaac had total control of his match against Ken, wining in straight sets only giving up one game.
"This year was a different story, however. Ken has matured both mentally and physically and was able to push Isaac to a three-set match today winning the first set 6-4.
"Micah Case was also very competitive against Max Clary. He lost the first set 6-3 and the second set 7-5. In both of those sets he had opportunities and games that he didn't win. Max was able to play a few of the pressure points in tight games better.
"Both Ken and Micah showed smart singles tactics trying to collect errors when the wind was against them and trying to close to the net when the wind was with them. Even though we lost both of these matches, I was very pleased with our competitive spirit.
"On the doubles side in the first round, we played extremely well. The tandem of Robert Horton and Ethan Locati beat Trevor Dawson and Ryan Lloyd 6-2,6-2 in straight sets. Robert and Ethan complemented Ethan extremely well.
"This has been a theme of their season thus far. Ethan has been rock solid from the baseline and Robert has been their hammer in the service game and at the net.
"Jackson Adams and Will Anderson at No. 2 doubles played Mason Malloy and Kaden Malloy. Both Jackson and Will did an excellent job serving and returning.
"They were able to consistently push the net playing double-up. Both Jackson and Will were steady in their approach at the net putting shots away in consistent fashion.
"These two wins at doubles meant the match was tied at 2-2 heading into the second round of action.
"In the second round, we knew we were going to have to take two out of three matches at No. 3 singles, No. 4 singles and No. 3 doubles. For us, we were very fortunate that in those three matches we were featuring four seniors.
"It's always nice to have upperclassmen competing when the team match is on the line. All four of these players have been through many matches and have dealt with lots of pressure.
"Jakob Clearman was able to defeat Dylan Withers 6-3, 7-6, 7-5 in the tie break. After trailing for a majority of the second set, Jakob was able to turn 2 at the scorecard to force a tie-break.
"I thought Jakob did an excellent job playing with the wind and against the wind in this match. He adjusted his style of play so that he could be successful.
"Rudy Entrikin at No. 4 singles played William Stratton and he lost 6-4, 7-6, 7-3 in the tie-break. Rudy played an outstanding match. He competed from start to finish. He knew this was going to be a very tough match.
"This put all of the pressure of winning the team match on third doubles. This featured our tandem of Zach Evans and Kai Sinnott.
"Zach and Kai were able to take the first set in a tie-break 7-4, they dropped the second set 2-6 and the entire match was going to come down to the result of their final set.
"Kai and Zach showed a lot of grit and toughness and defeated Paul Giger and Easton Decorid 6-3 in the final set. I thought the two seniors fed off of one another and really enjoyed competing together."
