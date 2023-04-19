SPOKANE — Walla Walla High School's varsity boys tennis team came away victorious Wednesday, April 19, as Blue Devils defeated their Ferris High opponents in five of seven matches.
Ken Higgins, Jakob Clearman and Ethan Locati each scored a win in singles play for the Blue Devils (8-2 record) who also had doubles victories by the duos of Robert Horton and Micah Case, Isaac Creason and Zach Evans.
The Blue Devils are back in action Thursday, April 20, at College Place High starting around 4 p.m.
