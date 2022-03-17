SPOKANE — Walla Walla High School's 2022 varsity boys tennis team opened its season with a victory Wednesday, March 16, as the Blue Devils topped Mount Spokane in a 4-3 win.
Micah Case, Robert Horton and Ethan Kelnhofer each won in singles while the Blue Devils added a victory by the doubles pair of Max Wooster and Balsa Jovovic.
The Blue Devils are scheduled to next play Tuesday, March 22, in Kennewick at Southridge High.
They look to stay strong.
"It was a great day of tennis," Blue Devils coach Bryan Eggart said. "We knew going into this match that Mount Spokane is one of the most competitive programs in our region, and it was going to take a great team effort to get the win.
"Our singles players won three out of four matches, getting wins at No. 2, No. 3, and No. 4 singles. We did an outstanding job of playing patient tennis from the baseline, collecting lots of our opponents errors.
"In these matches we also did a quality job of aggressively playing approach shots, creating lots of volley winners at the net. Overall, I was very excited to watch us compete so well from a mental perspective, in our first match of the season.
"We also had a lot of great tennis being played in our doubles matches as well. We were in a lot of close sets that could have gone either way. We were able to pick up our fourth team point at third doubles, to give us the overall team victory.
"Balsa Jovovic and Max Wooster communicated extremely well throughout the match. They each played aggressively at the net and started points well in their service games, leading to a lot of service holds, which isn't always easy to do in high school tennis.
"We have a lot to work on, but couldn't be more proud of our team effort in this great season opening victory, against a very tough regional opponent."
