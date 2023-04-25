PASCO — Walla Walla High School's varsity boys tennis team came away victorious in its Mid-Columbia Conference Tuesday, April 25, as Blue Devils defeated their Pasco opponents in four of seven matches.
Ken Higgins, Micah Case and Robert Horton scored wins in singles for the Blue Devils (9-2 overall, 4-1 in the league) as did the doubles tandem of Ethan Locati and Pablo Gutierrez.
"For our first day of clear skies and 70 degrees, it was not only fabulous weather but great competitive tennis on the courts at Pasco High School," Blue Devils coach Bryan Eggart said.
The Blue Devils are scheduled to next compete Thursday, April 27, at Wa-Hi against Hanford.
"If you want to see some great tennis, this match will showcase some outstanding players in our conference," Eggart said.
The Blue Devils look to build off their exciting win Tuesday at Pasco.
"The match started with No. 1 and 2 singles and No. 1 and 2 doubles where the Bulldogs and Blue Devils split the opening round each winning two matches," Eggart said. "We found ourselves on the right side of a couple of straight set victories by Ken Higgins at No. 1 singles and Micah Case at No. 2 singles.
"From start to finish Ken completely controlled the point play in his match dictating play in both his serve and return games taking advantage of points early and often, in route to a 6-0, 6-0 victory.
"Micah Case had a little bit more of a struggle at times after a couple of shaking games in the first set. He was able to find his rhythm playing well from both the baseline and the net. He kept the same momentum going into the second set and was able to win 6-2, 6-3.
"On the doubles side, we paired up Rudy Entrikin and Jakob Clearman to give them a little district prep practice against a very strong tandem of Moreno and Beus from Pasco. Both of these teams will be competing at doubles at the district level so it was good that they could play each other today.
"It took us a while to get in the rhythm of the aggressive play that doubles requires, losing the first set 6-0. After regrouping and strategizing at the set break, Rudy and Jakob were able to push the second set winning four games, eventually losing 6-4.
"The second set showed a lot of promise for this pair moving forward. We just need to get some more doubles experience before the district tournament.
"Our second doubles pair of Will Anderson and Kai Sinnott, also lost to the tandem of Lopez and Rimmasch from Pasco. We definitely struggled in the first set to play winning points as the second set started though we got a lot more aggressive and consistent in our serve and return games, minimizing mistakes. I was very pleased with the way that Will and Kai competed, and I thought their team communication was far better in the second set.
"The second round of matches featured No. 3 and No. 4 singles and No. 3 doubles. We knew going into these final three matches that we needed two wins.
"Robert Horton at No. 3 singles was able to come off the court with a 6-1, 6-3 victory. Robert's ability to stay focused on the point at hand and play winning tennis was exceptional today. I was so proud of the maturity he showed on the court.
"The tandem of Isaac Creason and Ari Kim Leavitt played a very tough pair of Garcia and Rodriguez from Pasco. Eventually losing 6-4, 6-1. The pairing of a freshman and a senior shows a lot of promise. I thought Isaac did an exceptional job communicating with his partner, Ari, showing him the ropes of varsity doubles.
"The match is now tied at 3-3, leaving the final match on the court which showcased Ethan Locati against Pablo Gutierrez. This was a very exciting match from start to finish. Ethan was able to grind his way to a 6-4 victory in the first set.
"We knew going into this match it was going to be a mental battle and Ethan was up to the challenge fighting through not only a highly competitive second set, but also cramping late in the second set. After using our medical time-out to stretch Ethan out, he was able to come back on court and close out the final game winning the Blue Devils the match 4-3 over the Bulldogs.
"It's really cool as a coach when you get to see your players get super excited for their teammates. This is exactly what happened with our entire team as Ethan came off the court to loads of cheers, high fives and hugs.
"This is what it's all about. Watching a senior when a tight match is always a thrill."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.