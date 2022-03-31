PASCO — Walla Walla High School's varsity boys tennis team dominated its first Mid-Columbia Conference meet of the season Thursday, March 31, as the Blue Devils won every match in a 7-0 victory at Chiawana.
Ken Higgins, Micah Case, Robert Horton and Ethan Kelnhofer were all victorious for the Blue Devils in singles play, as were the doubles teams of Jakob Clearman and Rudy Entrikin, Ethan Locati and Christian Torres, Balsa Javovic and Jackson Adams.
Their record now 3-1 overall, the Blue Devils will next play April 14 at Richland.
Blue Devils coach Bryan Eggart applauded their performances at Chiawana.
"We had a fairly successful non-league season, which gave us confidence moving into our league opening match," Eggart said. "I was very pleased with play of all of our players in both singles and doubles. In singles specifically, I thought we did a great job of collecting our opponents errors and constructing our own winners as well.
"The match of the day at singles came at the No. 1 position, where sophomore Ken Higgins got a great three-set victory over his opponent," he said. "Ken showed a lot of mental toughness and resolve after dropping a tight second set. He showed a lot of composure battling through adversity today.
"Our other three singles players, Micah, Robert, and Ethan cruised to commanding two-set victories. It was great to get the singles sweep in our league opener.
"Doubles players did an outstanding job of aggressively pursuing the net. We got to a log of high vollies which led to us dictating how points were being played.
"Overall, I felt like our doubles teams did a great job getting out of their comfort zone of being on the baseline, and moving up in the court. I was also pleased with our ability in starting points with both serves and returns, we executed at a percentage in all of our matches.
"Overall, this was a great team win and we are excited to get back on the courts tomorrow to improve our skills."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.