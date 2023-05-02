KENNEWICK — Walla Walla High School's varsity boys tennis team wound up losing its Mid-Columbia Conference meet Tuesday, May 2, as Blue Devils managed to beat their Southridge opponents in only two of seven matches.
Rudy Entrikin was victorious in singles for the Blue Devils (9-4 overall, 4-3 in the league) as was the doubles duo of Micah Case and Robert Horton.
The Blue Devils are scheduled to next play Thursday, May 4, as they host Hermiston with action expected to start around 4 p.m.
"We look forward to the next couple days of practice to work on some things in both singles and doubles in our final league contest," Blue Devils coach Bryan Eggart said.
The Blue Devils look to bounce back from their loss Tuesday at Southridge.
"In the opening round of matches, we had 1 and 2 singles and 1 and 2 doubles on the court," Eggart said. "We knew we needed to come out with a split in the first round of matches winning two out of the four to have a chance at the team win. We were able to accomplish this goal with some great play from Rudy Entrikin at No. 2 singles and Micah Case and Robert Horton at No. 1 doubles.
"Rudy was able to get a straight set victory over Kyle Chan 6-3, 6-1. This was one of Rudy's best matches of the year. He did an outstanding job collecting errors with his consistent play from the baseline.
"We also had a very strong outing at No. 1 doubles as Micah and Robert dominated play at the net and in their service games, consistently getting to the high ball first and winning a majority of the points throughout the match. This was a very big win at No. 1 doubles as it means that if we close out the season with another win at No. 1 doubles on Thursday, we could have the No. 1 seed at the 3A district doubles tournament. This was definitely one of our goals for today.
"Even though we lost our other five matches, we played very competitive tennis throughout all of them. We just came up short a handful of crucial points throughout sets in all the matches.
