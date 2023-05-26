VANCOUVER, Wash. — Micah Case, Robert Horton and Ken Higgins all finished their respective Walla Walla High School varsity boys tennis seasons in pursuit of state titles Friday, May 26, at the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association Class 3A Championships held in the Vancouver Tennis Center.
Case and Horton, paired in Blue Devils doubles, started the tournament with a loss to the Lakeside School duo of Justin Yim and Zach Tan as they fell in 6-2, 6-0 decisions.
Bumped to a consolation bracket, Case and Horton saw their season end as the Auburn Riverside tandem of Matthew Cegielski and Daniel Cegielski eliminated them with 6-3 and 6-1 scorings.
Meanwhile, the Blue Devils saw similar outcomes for Higgins in singles.
Higgins started Friday with a setback as Bellevue's Daniel Kim scored a 6-0, 6-0 victory.
Bumped to the consolation bracket, Higgins then fell to River Ridge's Johnny Wood in a 6-3, 6-2 battle.
