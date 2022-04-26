Walla Walla High School's varsity boys tennis team kept its record in the Mid-Columbia Conference perfect this season Tuesday, April 26, as the Blue Devils won every match against Southridge in a 7-0 victory at the Walla Walla Country Club courts.
Ken Higgins, Ethan Kelnhofer, Micah Case and Robert Horton all scored wins in singles play for the Blue Devils (7-1 overall, 4-0 in the league) who also had victories from the doubles teams of Rudy Entrikin and Jacob Clearman, Balsa Jovovic and Christian Torres, Jackson Adams and Ethan Locati.
The Blue Devils next play Thursday, then they host Hanford with action scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m.
They look to keep the momentum from a big win Tuesday.
"It was a breezy but pleasant afternoon with lots of great tennis action," Blue Devils coach Bryan Eggart said. "At this six-court site, we started with all singles matches along with No. 1 and No. 2 doubles.
"Ken Higgins had a bounce back performance with a commanding 6-0, 6-0 victory. Ken did a great job controlling the pace of play and dictating points from the baseline.
"This theme continued with Ethan, Micah, and Robert at No. 2-4 singles, as each of these matches were straight set victories. I thought our patience paired with court awareness and attack when necessary is what led to dominant singles performances.
"The match of the day came at No. 1 doubles in a three-set victory, featuring our tandem of Rudy Entrikin and Jakob Clearman. Southridge came with their district line up in play, meaning their top two players were playing doubles today to prep for the district tournament.
"Normally this would ensure a No. 1 doubles victory for a team. With that being said, Rudy and Jakob really stepped up their mental and physical play. This tandem was outstanding, never losing any focus during the entire match.
"At No. 2 and No. 3 doubles, we showed a lot of decisive net play and did a great job of starting points in both serve and return games. It was because of that play that we were able to have two straight set victories at those doubles positions.
"This has been an exceptional start to the season as we are tied for first place in the league. We know there is a lot of work ahead of us as we face two dominant programs in our next three matches in both Hanford and Richland.
"We are looking forward to the challenge and hope to see our best performances ahead of us."
