Walla Walla High School's varsity boys tennis team dominated Tuesday, April 19, as the Blue Devils took every match in a 7-0 victory over Pasco at Walla Walla Country Club.
Ken Higgins, Micah Case, Ethan Kelnhofer and Robert Horton all won in singles while the Blue Devils (5-1 overall, 2-0 in the Mid-Columbia Conference) also had wins from the doubles teams of Rudy Entrikin and Jakob Clearman, Balsa Jovovic and Christian Torres, Jackson Adams and Ethan Locati.
"Overall this was an excellent outing for the Blue Devils," coach Bryan Eggart said.
The Blue Devils are back in action Wednesday at Kamiakin.
They look to build off great performances against Pacso."The match started with a singles sweep at No. 1-4," Eggart said. "Ken Higgins, playing No. 1 singles, played outstanding tennis against Eli Beus. Ken did a great job coming up with big shots at big moments in each set."Ken was able to take the pivotal seventh game of each set giving him a 4-3 lead at the change over," Eggart said. "I thought Ken did an excellent job of controlling the pace of play from the baseline, mixing in some transitions to the net with excellent approach shots.
"Both Micah Case and Ethan Kelnhofer followed suit, hitting beautiful approach shots all day constantly putting pressure on their opponents," he said. "This led to easy put away volleys for both Ethan and Micah.
"Robert Horton at No. 4 singles also played some great tennis against his opponent Ricken Rimmasch in a 6-1, 6-1 victory. Robert did a great job of utilizing quality returns and serves to quickly gobble up points. He dictated play and the pace of the match for its entirety.
"We followed up our singles sweep with a sweep in doubles as well," Eggart said. "The tandem of Rudy Entrikin and Jakob Clearman played the only three-set match of the day winning 6-2, 2-6, 6-2.
"In both of their set victories they did a great job of controlling the rally from the net," he said. "Both players did a great job looking to play volleys in the holes in the court, when their opponents were split.
"Second doubles pair, Balsa Jovovic and Christian Torres, played the most dominant doubles match of the day," Eggart said. "These two did an excellent job with first serve percentage and return percentage leading to a 6-4, 6-2 victory.
"I was very pleased with their net play as well, specifically Christian's ability to put points away at the net.
"Rounding off the match at No. 3 doubles was the pair of Jackson Adams and Ethan Locati," Eggart said. "This pair did a great job communicating with one another throughout the match. They opened with a 7-6 win in the tie-break of the first set.
"After the set break, they improved upon some doubles strategies they were making and won the second set 6-3."
