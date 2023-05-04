Postseason excitement hits Walla Walla High School's varsity boys tennis team as the right time.
The Mid-Columbia Conference Championships are scheduled to begin May 12 in Kennewick at Southridge High, and the Blue Devils will go fresh off a satisfying team victory in their regular season finale.
Thursday, May 4, saw the Blue Devils dominate Hermiston as they took six of seven matches.
Ken Higgins, Rudy Entrikin, Jakob Clearman and Ethan Locati each tallied a singles victory for the Blue Devils (10-5 overall, 5-3 in the league) who also had doubles wins from Robert Horton and Micah Case as well as Isaac Creason and Will Anderson.
"I thought the kids did an excellent job," Blue Devils coach Bryan Eggart said. "As far as winning a home match going into districts, this was exactly what we wanted to do.
"We pretty much secured the No. 2 seed for singles and the No. 1 seed in the 3A's for doubles. That puts us in a good position to potential win the 3A district title again, which is exactly what we've wanted to accomplish with today's match — that and get the win.
"So, overall, I was extremely pleased."
The Blue Devils wasted little time winning matches with all five courts occupied at the same time at the start of action.
They had come up short in their previous two meets, falling last week to Hanford and then Tuesday at Southridge, but bounce back in convincing fashion.
Clearman, in No. 3 singles, soon put the Blue Devils ahead of Hermiston in team scoring with his victory in straight sets.
The Blue Devils soon added similar wins from Locati, in No. 4 singles, as well as Horton and Case, in No. 1 doubles.
Creason and Anderson then clinched the team victory as they took No. 2 doubles.
But the Blue Devils would wind up with two more wins as Higgins prevailed in No. 1 singles before Entrikin bested No. 2 singles.
"We have a senior-laden roster with nine of them — it's one of the best and deepest groups I've ever had," Eggart said. "I can't thank my seniors enough for their performances.
"It was a great day overall. We had very special play especially for No. 2, No. 3 and No. 4 singles. They played about as good as they ever have for me — all three seniors: Rudy, Jakob and Ethan. They played some of their best matches that they've ever played at Wa-Hi in their final match here at Wa-Hi. Just awesome.
"Awesome outcomes, and then we had a strong performance from our No. 1 and No. 2 doubles teams as well."
The meet also featured Higgins winning a grueling marathon.
"(He) struggled a little bit in just some of the mental side of his service game, but he battled hard today," Eggart said. "I was very pleased overall.
"It was just a great team win."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.