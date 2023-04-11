Walla Walla High School's varsity boys tennis team lost its Mid-Columbia Conference dual Tuesday, April 11, as the Blue Devils fell to their Richland opponents in all seven matches.
The Blue Devils came away with their overall record so far this season at 6-2, their league mark now 2-1.
They are scheduled to next compete Friday and Saturday, April 14-15, in the Tri-Cities Invitational.
"Even though Richland took the match 7-0, I was pleased with the way we competed," Blue Devils coach Bryan Eggart said. "It never feels good to lose, but there is a lot to learn from our loss moving forward. We look forward to the opportunity at our next couple of practices to work on some of the areas of weakness that we saw today."
The Blue Devils look to bounce back from a challenging Tuesday afternoon against Richland.
"We knew going into this match that this would be one of our toughest opponents of the year," Eggart said. "Richland is one of the strongest teams perennially in our conference, with lots of players who play year-round tennis.
"Within our singles matches, the trio of Micah Case, Jakob Clearman and Rudy Entrikin played extremely competitive sets. All three of these matches could have gone either way.
"Micah at No. 2 singles did a great job extending points and closing at net to put points away when opportunities came.
"Jakob at No. 4 singles played a very tight match against the Richland No. 4 Mooyoun Kim. These two had a lot of lengthy rallies, both playing very consistent tennis from the baseline.
"Rudy Entrikin at No. 3 singles played the match of the day, winning the only set of the day, but eventually lost in a third set tiebreaker 11-9. I was so pleased with the quality of these three senior performances and even though we lost we were very competitive in both our attitude and effort.
"In doubles, the tandem of Kai Sinnott and Issac Creason at No. 3 struggled a bit in the first set to find their rhythm losing 6-2. In the second set they played some very competitive points taking advantage of opportunities at the net, eventually losing 7-5.
"Our match of the day at doubles came at first doubles. Robert Horton and Ethan Locati played their best set of tennis this season. The two communicated and played very confident, determined tennis in the first set defeating the tandem of Smith and Clark 6-1.
"The second set we struggled in our communication and couldn't get on the same page, losing the set 6-1. In the third and final set we got back on track playing some excellent points at the net and baseline, eventually losing 6-4 in the third set."
