LEWISTON — Walla Walla High School's varsity boys tennis team challenged both Lewiston and Clarkston in a pair of duals Wednesday, March 22.
The Blue Devils wound up falling to Lewiston, winning only two of their seven matches, before edging Clarkston with four wins against three defeats.
Rudy Entrikin won both his matches in singles play for the Blue Devils, who upped their overall record so far this season to 3-1, while teammates Jakob Clearman, Ken Higgins, and Micah Case each scored a victory along with the doubles tandem of Robert Horton and Ethan Locati.
The Blue Devils are back at it Thursday, March 23, in Hermiston for a Mid-Columbia Conference dual.
They look to build off this victory at Clarkston.
"It was a beautiful day, sunny and 60 degrees, great for high school tennis," Blue Devils coach Bryan Eggart said. "Started out the day playing the Bengals from Lewiston. Lewiston was kind enough as the host to run the Washington format, so we played the best of 7 team match.
"In singles we were able to split with the Bengals, losing at No. 1 and No. 2 and winning at No. 3 and No. 4. Both Ken Higgins and Micah Case did an outstanding job playing against state level competitors from last year's Idaho 5A tennis tournament.
"Ken lost 6-3, 6-1 but was able to push Dillon to deuce games for at least five games in each set. Micah also showed improvement throughout the match as he upped his play in the second set, winning two games and playing multiple games that went into deuce scoring.
"Our lone wins of the first match came at No. 3 and No. 4. Jakob Clearman beat a very scrappy freshman JJ Pacheco, 6-3, 6-3. Jakob did an excellent job controlling the tempo of each point throughout the match. He played very cerebral tennis playing from the baseline when necessary and closing the net when given the opportunity with a short ball.
"It was as if Rudy Entrikin decided he would play the exact same mental match that Jakob was playing and had a very similar result winning in straight sets. This was Rudy's best performance to date as he played within himself the entire match.
"We had three tie-break losses for third sets in doubles. All of these matches could have been won by either side, unfortunately for us, the Bengals played the big points just a little bit better.
"Overall, this was a very good learning experience for our doubles teams, having to play through lots of pressure packed points.
"In our second match of the day, the Blue Devils took on the Bantams of Clarkston High School. Our singles players were again the strength of our team, representing three wins out of four matches.
"The trio of Ken, Micah, and Rudy did an excellent job controlling the pace of play in their matches, and all three showed great resilience playing quality progressions from the baseline in each point.
"We were able to get our fourth point and win the match at No. 1 doubles. The pair of Robert Horton and Ethan Locati played their best match of the year.
"Robert specifically played dominant tennis in his service games and at the net throughout the match. This was definitely his best performance as a doubles player in his time competing for the Blue Devils.
"Ethan Locati was very steady and solid, specifically in the return game. The blend of their styles led to a very successful 6-1, 6-4 victory.
"Even though we lost at No. 3 doubles, we had one of the most exciting matches of the day, which culminated in a third set tie-break. I thought Will and Kai showed a lot of heart throughout this match fighting for every point throughout its entirety."
