PULLMAN — Walla Walla High School's boys swimming team won its dual Friday, Jan. 7, outscoring Pullman for a 95-75 victory.
The Blue Devils had Luke Bona, Zach Juhnke, Jesse Snyder and Ian Lash winning individual events, along with Jerry Yao, Caleb Goin Jake Burrato in victorious relays.
"The athletes continue to improve each meet," Blue Devils coach Nancy Rose said. "We now have 19 boys qualified for the district championships (Feb. 11-12 in Kelso, Wash.), and I expect a few more to qualify at the next few meets."
Next, the Blue Devils will have both Zach Evans and Emmett James competing in a district and state qualifying dive meet Jan. 14 at Wenatchee High.
Jan. 15 will see Wa-Hi hosting a swim meet at Whitman College for the last time this season.
The Blue Devils look to build off their strong performances at Pullman.
They scored points in the relay events by placing in the top three.
In the 200 Medley Relay, the “A” squad of Yao, Snyder, Bona and Goin won in a time of 1:52.99.
In the 200 Freestyle Relay, the “A” squad of Kai Lincoln, Goin, Burrato and Juhnke came in second in a time of 1:44.02.
In the 400 Freestyle Relay, the “A” squad of Bona, Buratto, Snyder and Juhnke won in a time of 3:39.24. The “B” squad of Yao, Ben Reser, Lash and Graham Johnson finished third in a time of 4:03.84.
Points also came from individual races with 12 of the Blue Devils placing in the top five of their respective events.
Bona won both the 100 Butterfly (57.89) and the 500 Freestyle (5:24.05).
Juhnke won both the 50 Freestyle (22.82) and the 100 Freestyle (52.48).
Snyder won both the 200 IM (2:24.37) and the 100 Breaststroke (1:06.23).
Lash won the 100 Backstroke (1:05.78), and finished fourth in the 200 Freestyle (2:15.49).
Yao was second in the 100 Backstroke (1:07.16) and third in the 200 IM (2:32.85).
Johnson was second in the 200 IM (2:30.35), and fourth in the 500 Freestyle (6:14.01).
Goin finished third in both the 50 Freestyle (26.02) and the 100 Freestyle (59.17).
Buratto was fourth place in both the 200 Freestyle (2:11.54) and the 100 Backstroke (1:09.57).
Freshman Dutch Sickels was fourth in both the 100 Butterfly (1:13.89) and the 100 Breaststroke (1:28.04).
Reser was fifth in the 100 Freestyle (1:04.72).
Junior Viktor Thomsen was fifth in the 100 Breastroke (1:30.40).
Sophomore Henry Wutzke was fifth in the 500 Freestyle (6:52.32).
The Blue Devils also designated three athletes to score points and post new district qualifying times without officially placing.
Sophomore Zach Frierson qualified in the 50 Freestyle (27.76).
Freshman Kelen Kenny qualified in the 100 Butterfly (1:23.06).
Sophomore Liam Wells qualified in the 500 Freestyle (7:22.45).
