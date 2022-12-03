Walla Walla High School's 2022-23 boys swimming team opened its season Saturday, Dec. 3, with a Pentathlon Jamboree on the Whitman College campus at Harvey Pool.
The Blue Devils compiled several successful swims competing with Chiawana, Richland, Pasco and Hanford.
Wa-Hi freshman Eli Bona was the top finisher in the standard pentathlon — consisting of 100-meter races in each stroke along with the 200 individual medley —placing just ahead of classmate Noah Stillman while Wa-Hi sophomore Jerry Yao was fifth and Wa-Hi sophomore Graham Johnson was sixth.
"After three weeks of training, it was great to get a chance to compete in this fun jamboree style swim meet against the Tri-City Schools," Blue Devils coach Nancy Rose said.
The Blue Devils next compete Tuesday, Dec. 6, at Moses Lake along with Chiawana and Pasco.
Wa-Hi boys look to build off their strong start at the Jamboree
"Wa-Hi has 29 boys on the roster this season, with 20 competing today — many of whom were swimming in their first meet," Rose said. "The team has been working hard on improving technique and building aerobic capacity.
"I was impressed with their positive energy and teamwork today."
Blue Devils also shined in the sprint pentathlon with 50-meter races of each stroke along with the 100 IM as senior Zach Juhnke placed second, sophomore Jake Buratto was third, senior Caleb Goin fourth, senior Kai Lincoln fifth, junior John Hughett sixth, sophomore Bryce Hollopeter seventh, and sophomore Kelen Kenny eighth.
Meanwhile, the Blue Devils had 11 boys finishing in the top eight in their individual events.
Freshman Eli Bona won the 100 Butterfly (57.78), 100 Backstroke (58.83) and 200 IM (2:10.17). He finished second in the 100 Freestyle (53.25) and fifth in the 100 Breastroke (1:13.87).
Senior Zach Juhnke won the 50 Freestyle (23.81) and he was second in the 50 Butterfly (26.79), 50 Backstroke (29.33), 50 Breaststroke (32.10) and 100 IM (1:01.90).
Freshman Noah Stillman won the 100 Freestyle (53.00). He was second in the 100 Butterfly (1:01.32), 100 Backstroke (59.00) and 200 IM (2:15.97). He was fourth in the 100 Breaststroke (1:13.03).
Sophomore Jerry Yao was second in the 100 Breaststroke (1:12.05), fourth in the 100 Backstroke (1:06.79), fifth in the 100 Freestyle (56.48) and 200 IM (2:22.81), and sixth in the 100 Butterfly (1:05.95).
Sophomore Jake Buratto was third in the 50 Backstroke (29.99), 50 Freestyle (25.27) and 100 IM (1:05.93). He was fourth in the 50 Breaststroke (35.94) and fifth in the 50 Butterfly (28.91).
Sophomore Graham Johnson was third in the 100 Butterfly (1:03.92), sixth in the 200 IM (2:23.66) and eighth in the 100 Backstroke (1:09.16).
Senior Caleb Goin was fourth in the 50 Butterfly (28.29) and the 50 Freestyle (25.92). He was fifth in the 50 Backstroke (34.04) and 100 IM (1:11.10) and seventh in the 50 Breaststroke (36.81).
Junior Kai Lincoln was fifth in the 50 Freestyle (25.94), seventh in the 50 Butterfly (29.28) and eighth in the 50 Backstroke (35.79).
Junior Zach Frierson was sixth in the 50 Freestyle (26.28) and 100 IM (1:14.49) and eighth in the 50 Butterfly (30.10).
Sophomore Bryce Hollopeter was sixth in the 50 Backstroke (34.64) and eighth in the 100 IM (1:16.55).
Junior John Hughett was seventh in the 100 IM (1:15.00).
