PULLMAN — Walla Walla High School's boys swimming team traveled Saturday, Jan. 22, to Pullman for a double dual opposite both Hermiston and the host Greyhounds.
The Blue Devils outscored Hermiston, 135-19, but fell to Pullman, 101-69.
However they added another qualifier for districts, upping their total to 23 for the meet in Kelso, Feb. 11-12.
"The boys have been working hard, continue to make huge improvements, and are becoming a family, supporting and cheering one another on," Blue Devils coach Nancy Rose said.
The Blue Devils will next compete Jan. 29 in Cheney at Eastern Washington University for the Mid-Columbia Conference Championships.
They look to stay strong.
The meet Saturday in Pullman had points to the top three in relay events.
In the 200 Medley Relay, the “A” squad of Ian Lash, Jesse Snyder, Luke Bona and Caleb Goin won both meets in a time of 1:50.53. The “B” squad of Jake Burratto, Jerry Yao, Graham Johnson and Zach Evans was second in the Hermiston dual in a time of 2:03.92.
In the 200 Freestyle Relay, the “A” squad of Caleb Goin, Graham Johnson, Zach Frierson and Zach Juhnke won the Hermiston dual and came in second vs. Pullman in a time of 1:42.17. The “B” squad of Kai Lincoln, Zach Evans, Brandt Roland and Henry Wutzke finished thirdvs. Hermiston in a time of 1:55.05.
In the 400 Freestyle Relay, the “A” squad of Luke Bona, Ian Lash, Jesse Snyder and Zach Juhnke won the Hermiston dual and came in second vs. Pullman in a time of 3:39.59. The “B” squad of Jake Burratto, Jerry Yao, Zach Frierson and Henry Wutzke finished second vs. Hermiston in a time of 4:06.02.
Meanwhile, as points went to the top five swimmers in individual events, the Blue Devils had 14 scoring in at least one race.
Sophomore Jesse Snyder won both the 50 Freestyle (24.20) and the 100 Breaststroke (1:04.73) in both duals.
Senior Luke Bona won the 100 Butterfly in both duals (58.92) and was first vs. Hermiston and second vs. Pullman in the 500 Freestyle (5:31.08).
Junior Zach Juhnke won the 100 Freestyle in both duals (51.61) and was first vs. Hermiston and third vs. Pullman in the 200 Freestyle (1:57.74).
Junior Caleb Goin was first vs. Hermiston and fourth vs. Pullman the 200 IM (2:25.84) and was second vs. Hermiston and third vs. Pullman in the 100 Freestyle (54.63).
Freshman Ian Lash was first vs. Hermiston and third vs. Pullman in the 100 Backstroke (1:04.36), and finished third vs. Hermiston and fifth vs. Pullman in the 100 Freestyle (57.81).
Freshman Jake Buratto was second vs. Hermiston and fourth vs. Pullman the 50 Freestyle (25.97) and was second vs. Hermiston and fourth vs. Pullman in the 100 Backstroke (1:07.08).
Freshman Jerry Yao was second vs. Hermiston and fifth vs. Pullman in the 200 IM (2:31.40), and third vs. Hermiston and fifth vs. Pullman in the 100 Backstroke (1:07.19).
Sophomore Henry Wutzke was second vs. Hermiston and fifth vs. Pullman in the 500 Freestyle (6:43.71), and was third vs. Hermiston in the 200 Freestyle (2:29.90).
Freshman Bryce Hollopeter was second vs. Hermiston and fifth vs. Pullman in the 200 Freestyle (2:28.52), and he was third vs. Hermiston in the 500 Freestyle (7:06.08).
Sophomore Kai Lincoln was second vs. Hermiston and fourth vs. Pullman in the 100 Butterfly (1:14.92).
Freshman Graham Johnson was third vs. Hermiston and fifth vs. Pullman in the 100 Butterfly (1:16.09) and fourth vs. Hermiston in the 200 IM (2:32.11).
Sophomore Zach Frierson was third vs. Hermiston and fifth vs. Pullman the 50 Freestyle (26.40).
Sophomore John Hughett was third vs. Hermiston and fifth vs. Pullman in the 100 Breastroke (1:22.99).
Junior Viktor Thomsen was fourth vs. Hermiston in the 100 Breastroke (1:24.49).
