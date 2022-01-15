Walla Walla High School’s boys swimming and diving teams competed in separate meets over the weekend.
On Friday, Jan. 14, the Blue Devils had Wa-Hi juniors Emmett James and Zach Evans in a district and state qualifying dive meet at Wenatchee High School.
They both qualified for districts in the 11-Dive meet, finishing in second and third place respectively for the Blue Devils, with scores of 205.75 and 205.45.
“They both have a very good chance of qualifying for state at the district champions at Kelso High School on Feb. 11-12,” Blue Devils coach Nancy Rose said.
Saturday saw the Blue Devils swimmers hosting both Hanford and Richland at Whitman College’s indoor pool in the fourth annual Winter Invitational.
Hanford won with 684 points, only 29 ahead of the Blue Devils, while Richland was third at 271.
“I was really pleased with everyone’s effort today,” Rose said. “Their hard work is showing with lots of personal best times. With three more new qualifiers this weekend, we now have 22 boys qualified for the district championships in Kelso, Feb. 11-12.”
The Blue Devils are next scheduled to compete Jan. 22 in Pullman.
They look to build off successful performances at the Winter Invitational.
The top 16 in each event scored points, and the Blue Devils cashed in on relays.
In the 200 Medley Relay, the “A” squad of Jake Buratto, Jerry Yao, Luke Bona and Zach Juhnke came in second (1:54.31). The “B” squad of Ian Lash, Viktor Thomsen, Kai Lincoln and Zach Frierson came in fifth place (2:06.91). The “D” squad of Jeff Adams Lopez, John Hughett, Kelen Kenny and Sean Mangels came in seventh place (2:24.15). The “C” squad of Bryce Hollopeter, Zach Evans, Ben Reser and Ben Stillman came in eighth place (2:27.41).
In the 200 Freestyle Relay, the “A” squad of Luke Bona, Jake Burrato, Graham Johnson and Zach Frierson came in first (1:42.39). The “B” squad of Ben Reser, Zach Evans, Kai Lincoln and Liam Wells came in fourth place (1:56.90). The “C” squad of Brandt Roland, Viktor Thomsen, Lincoln James and John Hughett came in sixth (2:05.49).
In the 400 Freestyle Relay, the “A” squad of Zach Juhnke, Graham Johnson, Ian Lash and Jerry Yao came in second (3:48.93). The “B” squad of Bryce Hollopeter, Kelen Kenny, Liam Wells, and Brandt Roland came in fifth (4:35.43).
Meanwhile, all 23 of the Blue Devils competing Saturday scored points in their individual events.
Senior Luke Bona won both the 100 Butterfly (56.70) and the 100 Breaststroke (1:09.53).
Junior Zach Juhnke won the 50 Freestyle (23.35) and was second in the 100 Backstroke (1:01.45).
Freshman Graham Johnson was third in the 100 Freestyle (58.36) and was fourth in the 50 Freestyle (26.17).
Freshman Ian Lash was third in the 100 Backstroke (1:03.55) and fifth in the 100 Butterfly (1:08.33).
Sophomore Henry Wutzke was fourth in the 500 Freestyle (6:33.59) and sixth in the 200 IM (2:47.43).
Freshman Jerry Yao was fourth in the 100 Breaststroke (1:18.41) and seventh in the 50 Freestyle (26.48).
Sophomore Brandt Roland was fourth in the 200 Freestyle (2:30.87) and 12th in the 100 Freestyle (1:07.86).
Freshman Jake Buratto was fifth in the 50 Freestyle (26.25) and eighth in the 100 Breaststroke (1:22.46).
Sophomore Zach Frierson was sixth in the 50 Freestyle (26.40) and ninth in the 100 Freestyle (1:02.14).
Freshman Ben Stillman was sixth in the 200 Freestyle (3:09.95).
Senior Ben Reser was seventh in the 100 Breaststroke (1:22.16) and 12th in the 50 Freestyle (27.77).
Freshman Bryce Hollopeter was eighth in the 100 Backstroke (1:21.47) and 1fourth in the 50 Freestyle (29.03).
Sophomore Kai Lincoln was ninth in the 100 Butterfly (1:17.34) and 11th in the 50 Freestyle (27.55).
Junior Zach Evans was ninth in the 100 Freestyle (1:06.45) and 13th in the 50 Freestyle (28.10).
Junior Viktor Thomsen was ninth in the 100 Breaststroke (1:23.44).
Freshman Kelen Kenny was 10th in the 100 Freestyle (1:06.50) and 11th in the 100 Backstroke (1:27.32).
Sophomore John Hughett was 10th in the 100 Breaststroke (1:26.30) and 1fifth in the 50 Freestyle (29.42).
Sophomore Liam Wells was 11th in the 100 Freestyle (1:06.94).
Sophomore Jeff Adams Lopez placed 12th in the 100 Backstroke (1:28.51).
Freshman Lincoln James was 12th in the 100 Breaststroke (1:35.18).
Junior Sean Mangels placed 13th in the 100 Backstroke (1:36.27).
Sophomore Om Nair was 1fifth in the 100 Freestyle (1:19.72).
Sophomore Brandon Bui placed 1fifth in the 100 Backstroke (1:52.57).
